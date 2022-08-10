State Hermitage archaeologists conducted complex geophysical studies at Chersonesus Taurica for the first time in Russia

In August 2022, for the first time in Russia, the State Hermitage archaeological expedition to Chersonesus Taurica carried out complex geophysical studies employing the methods of 3D electrotomography and 3D ground-penetrating radar surveying.

Chersonesus Taurica, founded by Greeks in the 5th centuryï¿½BC, is considered one of the foremost archaeological sites in the south of Russia. Its history is closely bound up with the great civilizations of Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome and the Byzantine Empire. An archaeological expedition from the State Hermitage has been working at Chersonesus Taurica since 1947. The object of study is the Northern Section of the city site. Years of excavations have provided fundamental data on the history and development of this neighbourhood of Chersonesus Taurica and the periods of its existence, while the stocks of museums have been enriched with some unique finds. In the 2022 field season, the expedition under the leadership of Nadezhda Novoselova, a researcher in the State Hermitage's Department of Classical Antiquity, continued working in the Northern Section of Chersonesus Taurica.

State Hermitage specialists Nadezhda Novoselova and Andrei Kuznetsov, together with their colleagues Vadim Panchenko from the Chersonesus Taurica State Museum-Preserve and Sergei Shakuro from the companyï¿½FRONT Geologiyaï¿½conducted complex geophysical studies of the 20th quarter of the Northern Section of Chersonesus Taurica using 3D electrotomography and 3D ground-penetrating radar.

Geophysical methods open up extensive opportunities for the study and preservation of archaeological sites, making it possible to determine their boundaries rapidly and efficiently. The measurement of the parameters of artificially created and naturally occurring electromagnetic fields is being successfully employed not only in exploration and prospecting for metal ore deposits, underground water and engineering geology, but also in archaeology. For the first time in Russia, electrical survey work was carried out by means of a uniform areal monitoring network measuring the parameters of the electrical field in four directions. Georadiolocation was performed with a dense network of orthogonal profiles. The results of these complex studies will be used to construct a detailed 3D model of the underground structures belonging to the archaeological object under investigation.

Visually, the boundaries of the 20th quarter are defined by the line of the external walls of homesteads and adjoining streets, but the northern part of the quarter has still not been fully excavated. Geophysical methods make it possible to find and examine structures hidden below the ground with causing damage to them. Such surveys, including reconnaissance with ground-penetrating radar, are proving an invaluable aid in conducting further archaeological research, making it possible to draw up a complete plan of a built-up area in a very short time and to reduce the amount of earthwork to a fraction of what would previously have been needed.

Archaeological excavations in this quarter in recent years have uncovered the remnants of Hellenistic and mediaeval dwelling houses. In a well-preserved house from the Hellenistic era, a graffito was found on an amphora giving the name of its ownerï¿½– Archelaus. This led to the dwelling becoming known as “the House of Archelaus”. Exploration of the House of Archelaus uncovered fragments of coloured plaster painted decoration on the walls, multiple sets of tableware, Megarian bowls and a brazier. A unique find, the only one from the Ancient World, was a chalcedony stamp used to seal state documents including the name of an officialï¿½– theï¿½astynomosï¿½Herakleios.

