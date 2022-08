Accreditation for tour guides at the Museums – Year 2023

The Directorate of the Museums, in accordance with the regulation of the practice of the professional activity of tour guide within the Vatican Museums, invites all interested workers in the sector holding the necessary permits to practice the profession of tour guide on Italian territory under the current provisions of the law, to download and submit the Request, scrupulously following the instructions contained therein.

Should the application be accepted, a�fee�of�250.00 Euros�will be requested for the�issue�or�renewal of accreditation.

The application may be submitted from�5 September 2022, with the�mandatory�deadline of�30 November 2022. An application not presented within the aforementioned period will result in non-acceptance of the request for accreditation.

Those applying�for the first time�are required to complete the�form�“Mod. A”.

Those already in possession of accreditation�for the year 2022 and who wish to renew their application for the year 2023 are instead required to complete the�form�“Mod. B”.

The improper use of the forms constitutes an impediment to the accreditation of the guide.

For further information, please contact us at the following e-mail address:�tga.musei@scv.va.

