Accreditation for tour guides at the Museums – Year 2023

The Directorate of the Museums, in accordance with the regulation of the practice of the professional activity of tour guide within the Vatican Museums, invites all interested workers in the sector holding the necessary permits to practice the profession of tour guide on Italian territory under the current provisions of the law, to download and submit the Request, scrupulously following the instructions contained therein.

Should the application be accepted, aï¿½feeï¿½ofï¿½250.00 Eurosï¿½will be requested for theï¿½issueï¿½orï¿½renewal of accreditation.

The application may be submitted fromï¿½5 September 2022, with theï¿½mandatoryï¿½deadline ofï¿½30 November 2022. An application not presented within the aforementioned period will result in non-acceptance of the request for accreditation.

Those applyingï¿½for the first timeï¿½are required to complete theï¿½formï¿½“Mod. A”.

Those already in possession of accreditationï¿½for the year 2022 and who wish to renew their application for the year 2023 are instead required to complete theï¿½formï¿½“Mod. B”.

The improper use of the forms constitutes an impediment to the accreditation of the guide.

For further information, please contact us at the following e-mail address:ï¿½tga.musei@scv.va.

