Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Leaves Position as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson JNJ (“the Company”) announced that Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., has decided to leave his position as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, and pursue other opportunities outside of the Company. William Hait, M.D., Ph.D., will serve as interim head of the Pharmaceutical R&D organization until new leadership is identified.
Dr. Mammen joined Johnson & Johnson in 2017 as Global Head of Janssen R&D, and the Company thanks Dr. Mammen for his contributions in advancing Johnson & Johnson's industry-leading portfolio. The Company will continue to prioritize innovation and building new capabilities to improve the lives of the patients and consumers we serve worldwide.
About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
Cautions Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. A list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
