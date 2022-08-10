Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Leaves Position as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson JNJ (“the Company”) announced that Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., has decided to leave his position as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, and pursue other opportunities outside of the Company. William Hait, M.D., Ph.D., will serve as interim head of the Pharmaceutical R&D organization until new leadership is identified.

Dr. Mammen joined Johnson & Johnson in 2017 as Global Head of Janssen R&D, and the Company thanks Dr. Mammen for his contributions in advancing Johnson & Johnson's industry-leading portfolio. The Company will continue to prioritize innovation and building new capabilities to improve the lives of the patients and consumers we serve worldwide.

About Johnson & Johnson

