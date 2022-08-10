Enel: the half-year financial report at June 30th, 2022 has been published

The half-year financial report at June 30th, 2022, provided for in article 154-ter, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24th, 1998 – together with the report of the External Auditor – is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on its website (www.enel.com), as well as on the authorized storage mechanism denominated “eMarket STORAGE” (www.emarketstorage.com).
For the dissemination to the public and the storage of regulated information made available to the public, Enel S.p.A. has decided to use respectively the platforms “eMarket SDIR” and “eMarket Storage”, both available at the addressï¿½www.emarketstorage.comï¿½and managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. with registered office in Milan, at Foro Buonaparte, 10. The aforementioned services are authorized by Consob (resolution No.19878 of February 15th, 2017, related to the mechanism for the dissemination to the public of regulated information “eMarket SDIR” and resolution No. 19879 of February 15th, 2017, related to the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information “eMarket Storage”).ï¿½
From May 19th 2014 to June 30th 2015, Enel S.p.A. used the authorized mechanism for the storage of regulated information denominated “1Info”, available at the addressï¿½www.1info.it, managed by Computershare S.p.A. with registered office in Milan and authorized by Consob with resolution No. 18852 of April 9th, 2014.
