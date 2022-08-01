Fluidra to design and build a temporary training pool for the Commonwealth Games









This turnkey project is part of the Commercial Pool division, which has been enhanced by the company and accounted for 6% of Fluidra's total sales in H1 2022.



Fluidra, the global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solution, has announced that it will design, supply, install, maintain and subsequently dismantle a temporary training pool at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on behalf of an international specialist contractor, NUSSLI, for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. ï¿½ï¿½

The project involves a turnkey contract, which will create a temporary 50m x 15m x 2m training pool as a temporary extension of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

AstralPool UK (Fluidra's British subsidiary specializing in commercial pools) will work alongside NUSSLI, which has completed the progressive design & build of temporary facilities (overlay) at the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick near Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The project was led by AstralPool UK projects division which encompassed all services, including pre-construction, design, installation, supply chain coordination, project management and execution on-site—supported by a team of engineers from Fluidra Engineering Services using BIM technology. The pool is made of prefabricated modular panels using Skypool technology and four pre-assembled Nefrona units for the physical and chemical treatment of the water.

The scope of NUSSLI's work was the design, engineering, installation, testing & commissioning, maintenance and removal of a fully fitted out, climate-controlled 60m x 25m x 8m demountable building, steel temporary 50m training pool and associated pool plant equipment, link building, four temporary staircases and 4000 premium spectator seats within the legacy building.

