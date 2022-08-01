IKEA launches the caring collection, Vï¿½RDANDE

The new Vï¿½RDANDE collection is inspired by the fundamentals of wellbeing and nourishing oneself. The collection was created in partnership with five social businesses across Asia that are creating a better everyday life through long-term job opportunities and livelihood for vulnerable groups.

The word Vï¿½RDANDE ï¿½means caring in Swedish. True to its meaning, the collection includes thoughtfully designed textiles such as bath towels and a kimono, as well as a carrying basket, a soft storage solution, bowls, and plant pots. A large part of the collection is handmade or made in a sustainable industrial set up by the social businesses which IKEA is collaborating with.

Most materials are sourced locally, including natural materials like banana fibers, clay, and jute. Cotton products are made from cotton from more sustainable sources. This means that the cotton we use, compared to conventional farming, is grown with less water, chemical fertilizers and pesticides while increasing profit margins for the farmers. The material is sourced in Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, and India where our partnering social businesses are located.ï¿½

Vï¿½RDANDE is a result of the ambition to create job and economic opportunities for those who need them the most. By collaborating with local social businesses, which employ people who have difficulty finding a job in the labor market, everyday life can be improved for many people. And as a result of the collaboration, people are offered handcrafted products created with sustainable materials in IKEA stores around the world.

“With Vï¿½RDANDE, we want to offer the many people a chance to relax and find inner strength. It contains a range of products to help create small changes with significant impacts – both for themselves and those who made them. The collection is created in partnership with the social business Classical (Bangladesh), Ramesh Flowers, Doi Tung (Thailand) and Spun (India), and SAITEX (Vietnam) – five businesses committed to building long-term opportunities for marginalized groups and vulnerable areas”, says Lena Sï¿½rmon, Business Leader IKEA Social Entrepreneurship.

• Vï¿½RDANDE translates into being nurturant – caring for someone or something.ï¿½

• Vï¿½RDANDE is designed by the IKEA designers Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager.

• Vï¿½RDANDE will be available at IKEA US stores and online at IKEA-USA.com

*From September 1, 2015, all cotton in IKEA products comes from more sustainable sources (CMSS).ï¿½ CMSS includes the following schemes: Better Cotton (as defined by BCI, including their equivalence in various geographies), cotton from farmers working towards the BCI standard (TBC) and e3. Read more Our view on cotton

