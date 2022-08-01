ZTE Wins Responsible Governance Award

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has won the Responsible Governance Award 2022 at the 14th China Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Annual Conference held by Southern Weekly, one of the earliest media in China to report and research on CSR issues. The award epitomizes theï¿½ recognition from the industry on ZTE's efforts on environmental, social and corporate governance.

ZTE, with its commitment to being a "Driver of Digital Economy”, has always attached great importance to its sustainable development. Through its global management system, ZTE has attended to stakeholders' concerns and requirements, identified remarkable sustainable development issues, evaluated opportunities and risks, and carried out its normalized and standardized management.

On the one hand, ZTE has established an organizational structure for sustainability within the company. The Sustainable Development Management Committee is responsible for major sustainability projects and the assessment of the effectiveness, and shall report them to the Board of Directors regularly. Horizontally, members from functional departments constitute the Sustainable Development Working Group to enable cross-level communication and overall planning. On the other hand, as a member of the UN Global Compact, ZTE is dedicated to promoting global sustainable development. Based on the company's vision, ZTE regards talent, compliance, and internal control as the cornerstones to strengthen its core competitiveness, and defines five strategic priorities for sustainable development based on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and industrial trends.

Facing the challenges brought by low-carbon transformation, ZTE paves a green path to digital economy by promoting green operations, green supply chain, and green digital infrastructure, and empowering the green development of industries, thereby facilitating the sustainable development of operators and verticals. Working with its partners, ZTE continues to explore innovative and green 5G applications with over 60 exemplary projects delivered worldwide. ZTE's goal is to realize carbon peak carbon neutrality ahead of 2030 and before 2060, respectively.

While pursuing business development, ZTE also takes an active part in public welfare activities. ZTE focuses on educational development, medical assistance, vulnerable population assistance, rural vitalization, and environmental protection, and ensures that all public welfare projects effectively respond to recipients' needs and achieve expected social benefits. In 2021, ZTE Foundation organized 220 public welfare activities, benefiting a total of 12,000 people.

As for internal control and corporate governance, by using digital tools, ZTE has established a relatively complete system for risk management and internal control, and constantly improved the Business Continuity Management (BCM) system. Meanwhile, upholding compliance and integrity in operations, ZTE has incorporated compliance requirements into the company's business processes, thereby building a best-in-class compliance management system that is aligned with the company's business practices. In this way, the company strives to achieve sustainable development together with its customers, suppliers, and other business partners around the world.

ZTE, as a member of the UN Global Compact and Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), has been releasing the sustainability report to the public for 14 consecutive years since 2009. In 2021, both of ZTE's A shares and H shares have been included into the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to create shared value for stakeholders and societyï¿½ around the globe, by further boosting its sustainable development in the environmental, social and corporate governance.

