Blockchain in Healthcare Today Journal Announces 2021 Best Article Award

Blockchain in Health Today (BHTY) open access peer reviewed journal is excited to announce the 2021 Editors Best Article Award. The award selection is based on the number of online views, article downloads, citations, and market impact.

Commercially Successful Blockchain Healthcare Projects: A Scoping Review

Dr. Fang Hao Sen Andrew, Doctors Anywhere, formerly at Sing Health Polyclinics, Singapore

DOI https://lnkd.in/eH2aNZN

Dr. Fang commented: “As we move into a world where blockchain technology is prevalent in healthcare, BHTY is an important beacon of light showing us the way. It is my honor to have contributed to BHTY and I sincerely thank the readers and editorial team for this award.”

Journal editors-in-chief, editorial boards, and staff extend their congratulations to Dr. Fang for his achievement. The esteemed award will be presented at the ConV2X Blockchain in Healthcare 2022 event, Sept. 15, in Austin, TX.

Past Winners Include

(2020) William Chien, PharmD, MBA

The Last Mile: DSCSA Solution Through Blockchain Technology: Drug Tracking, Tracing, and Verification at the Last Mile of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain with BRUINchain

DOI: https://doi.org/10.30953/bhty.v3.134

(2019) Kevin A. Clauson, Lipscomb University

Leveraging Blockchain Technology to Enhance Supply Chain Management in Healthcare

DOI: https://doi.org/10.30953/bhty.v1.20

As innovation moves out of academia and into real world scenarios and solutions leveraging decentralized ledgers, researchers are invited to share new insights, solutions, and results including theoretical constructs, reviews, case use, technical briefs, position papers and guidelines reports impacting the blockchain in healthcare field.

Alex Colgan, a member of the 2020 award author team, stated “Blockchain in Healthcare Today does incredible work at the intersection between a rapidly evolving technology and a highly regulated industry essential to everyone. We chose Blockchain in Healthcare Today because they bring together the best minds in the field, with a world-class peer review process that combines speed and rigor to deliver critical insights at breakneck speed.”

Authors around the globe are invited to submit original research and reviews to the journal bridging theoretical and real world constructs transforming paradigms in healthcare to:

https://blockchainhealthcaretoday.com/index.php/journal/about/submissions

About

Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY) is the world's first peer reviewed open access journal that amplifies and disseminates distributed ledger technology research and innovations in the healthcare information systems, clinical computing, network technologies and biomedical sciences. Fields of interest include utility for data integrity, privacy preservation, health information systems interoperability, permissioned security for health data, clinical support and clinical trials management, supply chain management, revenue cycle automation, cost and impact, and the integration of AI and machine learning tools in this emerging specialty field of research. The preeminent international journal is published on a continuous basis to accelerate sharing rigorously vetted theoretical and experiential knowledge required for a global multi-disciplinary ecosystem.

BHTY Article Compendium 2018-2021

Journal Aims and Scope

