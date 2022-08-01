Blockchain in Healthcare Today Journal Announces 2021 Best Article Award

Blockchain in Health Today (BHTY) open access peer reviewed journal is excited to announce the 2021 Editors Best Article Award. The award selection is based on the number of online views, article downloads, citations, and market impact.
Article
Commercially Successful Blockchain Healthcare Projects: A Scoping Review
Dr. Fang Hao Sen Andrew, Doctors Anywhere, formerly at Sing Health Polyclinics, Singapore
DOI https://lnkd.in/eH2aNZN
Dr. Fang commented: “As we move into a world where blockchain technology is prevalent in healthcare, BHTY is an important beacon of light showing us the way. It is my honor to have contributed to BHTY and I sincerely thank the readers and editorial team for this award.”
Journal editors-in-chief, editorial boards, and staff extend their congratulations to Dr. Fang for his achievement. The esteemed award will be presented at the ConV2X Blockchain in Healthcare 2022 event, Sept. 15, in Austin, TX.
Past Winners Include
(2020) William Chien, PharmD, MBA
The Last Mile: DSCSA Solution Through Blockchain Technology: Drug Tracking, Tracing, and Verification at the Last Mile of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain with BRUINchain
DOI: https://doi.org/10.30953/bhty.v3.134
(2019) Kevin A. Clauson, Lipscomb University
Leveraging Blockchain Technology to Enhance Supply Chain Management in Healthcare
DOI: https://doi.org/10.30953/bhty.v1.20
As innovation moves out of academia and into real world scenarios and solutions leveraging decentralized ledgers, researchers are invited to share new insights, solutions, and results including theoretical constructs, reviews, case use, technical briefs, position papers and guidelines reports impacting the blockchain in healthcare field.
Alex Colgan, a member of the 2020 award author team, stated “Blockchain in Healthcare Today does incredible work at the intersection between a rapidly evolving technology and a highly regulated industry essential to everyone. We chose Blockchain in Healthcare Today because they bring together the best minds in the field, with a world-class peer review process that combines speed and rigor to deliver critical insights at breakneck speed.”
Authors around the globe are invited to submit original research and reviews to the journal bridging theoretical and real world constructs transforming paradigms in healthcare to:
https://blockchainhealthcaretoday.com/index.php/journal/about/submissions
About
Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY) is the world's first peer reviewed open access journal that amplifies and disseminates distributed ledger technology research and innovations in the healthcare information systems, clinical computing, network technologies and biomedical sciences. Fields of interest include utility for data integrity, privacy preservation, health information systems interoperability, permissioned security for health data, clinical support and clinical trials management, supply chain management, revenue cycle automation, cost and impact, and the integration of AI and machine learning tools in this emerging specialty field of research. The preeminent international journal is published on a continuous basis to accelerate sharing rigorously vetted theoretical and experiential knowledge required for a global multi-disciplinary ecosystem.
BHTY Article Compendium 2018-2021
Journal Aims and Scope
— WebWireID292274 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.