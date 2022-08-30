SAP Smart Air Purifiers Teams Up with NBDair to Attend IFA 2022 with All-In-One Smart Air Quality Systems Aimed at Minimizing Infection/COVID-19 While Saving Energy

The system provides a means by which to closely monitor air quality through one simple-to-control-and-manage dashboard, to provide good air quality in classrooms and meeting spaces while saving energy substantially and minimizing infection risks (including COVID).

Woodland Hills, CA August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SAP Smart Air Purifiers and NBDAir are excited to introduce, at IFA 2022, Berlin, the AQ Air Quality Economizer for Schools and Meeting Spaces system. The system provides a means by which to closely monitor air quality through one simple-to-manage dashboard, to provide good air quality in classrooms and meeting spaces while saving energy substantially and minimizing infection risks (including COVID). SAP Smart Air Purifiers is a leading indoor air quality monitoring and control systems and solutions provider for classrooms and meeting spaces in schools, colleges, universities and buses. NBDAir is a leader in innovative and smart indoor air technology and products that allow customers and partners to create, operate, monitor, experience, manage, and connect safe and healthy indoor spaces with generated awareness and guided healthy behavior.



At IFA 2022, SAP Smart Air Purifiers will present the system with some of their equipment suppliers on the IFA 2022 show floor (Hall 25 - Booth 25-101-69A and Hall 9 - Booth 145A) and in their demo showroom just by the IFA Berlin Messe entrance. To schedule a visit at their showroom, call them at +49-151-23591785 or +1-818-825-8167.



Elements of the system include:



- The Economizer - Using AI (artificial intelligence) technology

- IOT Air Quality Controllers

- IOT Smart Air Purifiers Including the Aura Air

- IOT Smart Air/Heat Exchangers

- IOT Smart Signs

- IOT Smart Window Openers and Vents

- IOT Duct Air Sterilizer (COVID-19)

- The Enterprise AQ monitoring, control, and management remote center

- IOT School BMS



For more details, visit SAP Smart Air Purifiers' website at https://www.smartairpurifiers.com.



There are many ways to achieve good air quality and reduced infection rates, including COVID-19, while reducing energy usage. To review these options and how they actually affect good air quality, minimizing infection risk (including COVID-19) and increasing energy savings, visit https://www.smartairpurifiers.com/air-quality--save-energy-monitoirng.html.



"We are happy to collaborate with NBDair, a leader in innovative and smart indoor air technology and products, utilizing their unique AI (artificial intelligence), among other things, to analyze indoor air health parameters," says Tommy Orpaz, President of SAP Smart Air Purifiers. Mr. Orpaz further states that AQI (air quality index), ACH (air change rate per hour) and IRI (infection risk index) together make the indoor air health condition measurable, visible, actionable, and allow school facility executives and school district officials to monitor, from their dashboards, the air quality in each of their classrooms in real-time, in a reliable way.



"We are happy to work with SAP Smart Air Purifiers, a leading provider of technology solutions to schools," says Yi Yan, CEO of NBDair, with many school installations nationwide. NBDAir's multilevel smart class and smart space system has features such as central monitoring, control, optimization, analyzation, and management capability. NBDair’s welSPACE, in real-time, measures the indoor air health by all three parameters, AQI (air quality index), ACH (air change rate per hour), and IRI (infection risk index), together; and it uses AIoT for seamless integration with AI to drive self-learning, self-adaptation, and self-optimization. It is available for facility teams to monitor, analyze, control, and manage indoor air health at the enterprise level.



About SAP Smart Air Purifiers

Since 2007, Green Edge Systems SAP, has been providing thousands of schools, colleges, universities and hospitals nationwide, with various innovative products and technology solutions, such as:



- Smart IoT Air Purifiers in Classrooms, Buses, RTO, Day Care, Retirement Facilities and Medical Practices (including COVID and Flu Sterilization)

- Air Duct IoT Air Conditioning Sterilization/Purification add-ons

- Air Purifier Filters

​- IoT Air Quality Monitoring and Energy Savings

- IoT Demand Control Ventilation (DCV)

- Energy Cost Savings Solutions for School Classrooms and Medical Practices

- IoT Heat Recovery Ventilation



About NBDair, Inc.

NBDair is an innovative and smart indoor air technology company, based in Boulder, Colorado, committed to providing smart and highly effective indoor air health and safety solutions that prevent coronavirus and various pandemic-level, infectious, and chronic diseases. NBDair's welSPACE is a healthy space as service (HSPaaS) platform that provides customers and partners with solutions, products, and tools to create, operate, monitor, experience, manage, and connect safe, healthy, and comfortable indoor spaces. welSPACE innovates the indoor air experience while improving businesses and giving guests and employees peace of mind. welSPACE is a RESET Accredited Data Provider for RESET Projects and optionally allows RESET accreditation and certification for buildings and user spaces.



Contact:



Sap Smart Air Purifiers

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

+1 818-825-8167

sales@smartairpurifiers.com



NBDair

Boulder, Co

+1 303-800-4852

info@nbdair.com

