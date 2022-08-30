Navajo Power Accepted Into Second Apple Impact Accelerator Class

Impact Accelerator program will take Navajo Power to new heights.

Flagstaff, AZ August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Navajo Power, a majority Native owned Public Benefit Corporation that develops utility-scale clean energy projects on tribal lands, announced today that it has been selected to participate in Apple’s Impact Accelerator class for 2022. Through the Impact Accelerator, Navajo Power will participate in a three-month program that includes customized training that provides the knowledge and tools needed to succeed as an Apple supplier, and access to Apple mentors and experts to help align business priorities with environmental goals.



“The fight to address climate change demands that we band together to develop innovative solutions while empowering and uplifting the communities we’re working to protect,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “We are thrilled for this dynamic group of innovators to take their important work to the next level with help from our Impact Accelerator, and we are proud to deepen our commitment to working with partners around the country to ensure that environmental progress and equity go hand in hand.”



“Our participation in Apple's Impact Accelerator program is going to be a game changer for us and the communities we aim to serve,” said Brett Isaac, co-CEO of Navajo Power. “The exposure, resources, and guidance this opportunity brings, will help streamline our ability to execute on our vision.”



Navajo Power’s vision is for all tribal communities to prosper from clean energy. As a Public Benefit Corporation, 80% of profits are reinvested into new projects or into community economic benefits rather than being distributed to owners.



“Navajo Power's work is really about creating opportunity and resources to Indigenous communities through clean energy development,” said Isaac. “Clean energy is the future, and there is every reason these communities can be at the forefront of the energy revolution.”



Launched in 2020 as part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the Impact Accelerator is designed to support equity and opportunity in the environmental sector for Black-, Hispanic/Latinx- and Indigenous-owned businesses on the cutting edge of green technology and clean energy. The program aims to combat systemic barriers to opportunity, while also advancing innovative solutions for the communities most impacted by climate change.



Navajo Power is a majority Native-owned public benefit corporation (PBC) that develops utility-scale energy projects optimized for the cultural and economic empowerment of tribal nations. By fostering collaborative processes and community engagement, the company develops projects that build strong relationships with communities, unveiling the potential to shift the paradigm of energy access to First Nations. Navajo Power is a company of mission-driven individuals committed to developing clean energy solutions that create positive economic change for Tribal Nations. To learn more about Navajo Power, visit navajopower.com.

