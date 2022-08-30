Cell Phone Service Providers Keep Phone Records

Cell phone service providers can hold call records between seven and 10 years, KryptAll does not generate or keep any calling records and encrypts your voice call, so your calling is safe and secure.

Wilmington, DE August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to Here's How Long Cellphone Companies Store Your Call Records (usnews.com), cell phone service providers such T-Mobile holds call records between seven and 10 years, says spokesman Viet Nguyen.



Verizon Wireless, the country's largest cell service provider, keeps call detail records for about one year, a company spokesman says.



Second-place AT&T holds them "as long as we need," according to the company's website, though AT&T spokesman Michael Balmoris tells U.S. News the retention period is five years.



MetroPCS maintains separate records and keeps them two years.



Sprint holds call logs for 18 months, states spokeswomen Stephanie Vinge Walsh.



U.S. Cellular holds records one year, according to spokeswomen Katie Frey.



Call anyone, anywhere in the world from your secure KryptAll phone.



KryptAll does not generate or keep any calling records and encrypts your voice call, so your calling is safe and secure.



KryptAll will only have a record of the sales agreement invoice on file under the contact information you provided. No other records are on file.



KryptAll does not operate over the standard telephone network and is not governed by the communication act relating to such.



KryptAll Voice communication and calling data is AES 256 encrypted by proven industry standards.



Contact KryptAll for pricing and availability today at 877-291-1900 or info@kryptall.com.

Contact Information:

KryptAll

Richard Di Sabatino

310-729-1505

Contact via Email

KryptAll.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/868172



Press Release Distributed by PR.com