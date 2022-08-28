Search Underway in Missouri to Rescue Tito the Otterhound, One of the World's Most Endangered Dogs, One of Less Than 600 Left in the World

St. Louis, MO August 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mason Miller, managing partner at MER Legal, has initiated a search for his champion Otterhound, Tito. It is rare to have the chance to save one of an almost extinct species, but that’s exactly what is occurring in St. Louis, Missouri right now. A massive search is underway to rescue one of the planet’s most endangered dogs, the rare and almost extinct otterhound. Some estimate that there are less than 600 otterhounds left in the world, making it more rare than the white rhino or the giant panda. Now, one of those 600 is lost in St. Louis, Missouri and a rescue mission is underway.
“Tito,” as he is affectionately called, is an AKC Champion Otterhound, and the son of an AKC Grand Champion. Tito was bred and shown by AKC Breeders of the Year Andrea “Andy” and Jack McIlwaine from Ohio, but escaped from his new home less than 15 minutes after arriving at his new home in St. Louis, Missouri.
A giant breed, weighing well over 100 pounds and standing over 30 inches tall, otterhounds are known for their incredible sense of smell - a nose so strong they can track animals through water for over 72 hours, and with webbed feet and a double-coat of fur that allows them to swim great distances in chilly water. However, it is that nose and endurance that may have Tito in trouble, as he may be travelling over ten miles a day while lost, following scents along the way.
Dozens of searchers across St. Louis have organized, posting hundreds of flyers and walking miles to try to spot Tito, some even coming from other states to help. If spotted, searchers are encouraged to immediately text his exact location to 859-475-8418 and to not try to capture Tito, but instead follow him calmly.
Contact Information:
Mason Miller
859-475-8418
Contact via Email
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/868305
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.