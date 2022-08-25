The Brooklyn Cancer Center Opens in Downtown Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Brooklyn Cancer Center (TBCC), a partnership between New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, and The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC), an independent community hospital in Fort Greene/Downtown Brooklyn, marked a major milestone today by announcing the opening of its newly created center located at 86 Fleet Place in Downtown Brooklyn, providing a new home for the region’s top cancer care.
“NYCBS has bridged the gap for patients to receive high-quality cancer treatment close to home,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “The Brooklyn Cancer Center will bring state-of-the-art facilities, increased capacity, and the architectural atmosphere aligns with our world-class care.”
TBCC is staffed by top-ranked physicians, including Chief of Hematology/Oncology Maxim Shulimovich, MD, Asmat Ullah, MD, Shahzaib Nabi, MD, Shreya P. Goyal, MD, Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le, MD, and Kalimullah Quadri, MD, providing expert care and culturally sensitive services for patients with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Right in Downtown Brooklyn, patients can find a unique path to treatment with comprehensive support.
“This partnership means the very best comprehensive care for cancer patients is available right here in Brooklyn. We say this a lot—you don’t have to go across the bridge for excellent care—but that statement has never been more true when it comes to the complete range of services The Brooklyn Cancer Center offers, now in a spectacular setting, just a few blocks from the hospital,” said Gary G. Terrinoni, President and CEO of TBHC.
To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4080.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. We have more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
About The Brooklyn Hospital:
The Brooklyn Hospital Center is dedicated to providing outstanding health services, education, and research to keep the people of Brooklyn and greater New York healthy.
Contact Information:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Sarah Gould, Communications Manager
631-574-8360
Contact via Email
