NFT Investment Platform artèQ Now Listed on MEXC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- artèQ, an investment capital enabling investments in iconic NFT projects and digital artworks, is thrilled to announce it is now listed on MEXC. The news come a month after a similar crypto token listing on BitMart.
Investing with artèQ represents a desirable investment in iconic NFT projects and digital artworks. artèQ is the first investment platform for buying and selling shares in bespoke NFT investments. It has built a diversified portfolio of expertly vetted works curated by the company’s industry-leading artèQ expert investing team, representing an investment in iconic NFT projects and digital artworks.
“The contemporary, creative investor is looking for limited, completely one-off NFTs, which to date are the hottest investments on the market,” said the President and CEO of artèQ, Farbod Sadeghian. “We find the best projects and artworks with potential for having the most momentum. artèQ secures assets on blockchain to create the NFT offering. We have already launched on BitMart and are excited to now be listed on mexc.com. As we grow, artèQ will continue to join various partner platforms based on project types.”
artèQ holders share the benefits of market price and increased asset value as per market demand, with staking up to 4% and verified NFT project staking up to 3.5%. Investors receive VIP whitelisting and exclusive drops, as well as $ARTEQ as currency for its exclusive projects.
artèQ is supported by MEXC, BitMart, Uniswap, CoinMarketCap and Coingecko.
NFT Capital has also added three premium projects, including thekiss.art, orsettogang.com and orpheusdao.com.
For more information and to start investing, visit arteq.io.
Contact Information:
arteQ
Alfred Giovanni
+4369010011100
Contact via Email
arteq.io
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/867892
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.