Superior Van & Mobility Opens New Location in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Superior Van & Mobility, the nation’s largest family-owned retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, has opened a brand-new showroom and service center in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Superior’s newest location is located at 3858 Bestech Dr., Ste. A, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, making it Superior’s 17th location across 9 different states.
In business for over 46 years, Superior Van & Mobility’s continued goal of bringing adaptive driving aids to customers in the Midwest was the catalyst for expanding into Michigan. Sam Cook, President and Co-owner of Superior Van & Mobility shared his thoughts, “With our footprint in the Midwest, we saw a need in the Ann Arbor area, and an opportunity to expand our offerings to that community.” Sam continued, “Since all our locations share inventory, we can offer our customers solutions and price points that other dealers can’t.”
Each Superior Van & Mobility location provides wheelchair vans that are in-stock and on the ground, ready for immediate delivery. Further they provide an on-site repair shop, and mobility van rental services. Superior employs each storefront with qualified consultants & factory-trained certified mobility technicians. In addition, all locations have an indoor vehicle showroom where customers can try-out various adaptive products to ensure an exact fit. After the sale, Superior provides their customers a 24/7 emergency service hotline where any after-hour emergencies are answered by Superior staff – not a call center.
Superior Van & Mobility also offers wheelchair van rentals for those with intermittent needs for adaptive products. Both short & long-term rentals are available, with rental reservations starting at just 4 hours.
Superior Van & Mobility provides wheelchair-accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, scooter carriers, wheelchair lifts, and other driving aids. Sales, service, and rental options are available. Each location helps and supports local community groups on disability awareness issues. Superior Van & Mobility has seventeen sales and service centers throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Michigan, and Nebraska. For more information, please visit www.superiorvan.com.
Contact Information:
Superior Van and Mobility
Dawn Dodson
317-464-7111
Contact via Email
superiorvan.com
