Meet Astra Digital, a Fast-Growing Dallas Digital Marketing Agency

Dallas, TX August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Many small business owners are hungry to grow and have big aspirations. They are willing to put in the hard work and count the days until their business becomes the talk of the town. Unfortunately, due to the rapid change of our society and its transition into the online world, the reality is that many end up having to close their doors and wonder what they did wrong.



A Dallas/Forth-Worth marketing agency decided to take matters into its own hands and with over 15 years of combined experience and over $50 million generated in online revenue, Astra is able to pack small businesses with clients/customers by opening its doors to the new era of digital marketing.



A company spokesperson stated that they are shaking up the market while bringing innovation, which allows their small business owner clients to start thinking of vacations, homes, car upgrades, and retirement as a reality and that they are making noise because of its remarkable track record for digital marketing success, which has even caught the attention of Fortune 500 companies.



Astra has partnered with a multitude of companies and generated a significant amount of increase in website traffic, qualified leads quantity, brand awareness, and revenue growth. They utilize an omnichannel 360° direct response approach to propel their clients' goals and optimize for exceptional performance.



They are recognized for their attention to detail, creativity, research, and innovation. This allows them to be results and performance-driven by utilizing industry-leading data and analytics machines. They pride themselves on the custom media strategy that they build for each of their clients which leads to exponential revenue growth.



Jeet Banerjee, Co-Founder, who’s been featured on Forbes, Yahoo, TEDx, and Huffington Post, noted that selling 3 companies helped him have the proper blueprint that it takes to grow any business:



“I have tested this formula on every company I have founded, worked with as well as every client of Astra and it's been producing phenomenal results. We have seen companies go from $10,000 per month in revenue to over $300,000 in the space of a couple of months. It’s very rewarding, I love to see founders thrive. What makes it easier is that not only do I understand marketing, but I understand the ins and outs of scaling a company. This helps me give great advice to owners and point out issues before they even happen which allows optimal growth.



“The world is changing at an incredible pace. We were able to fastly adapt because we came from a world of marketing e-commerce brands, service companies, and tech startups. Competition is always growing and the biggest leg up you have is your marketing, which is exactly the advantage we help our clients uncover.”



Astra is currently serving, while still expanding the Austin, Dallas, Forth-Worth, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver metropolitans.



Amanda Luz, Serial Entrepreneur and Co-Founder, shares that Astra has a similar vision to Amazon where the customer always comes first:



“Ensuring customer happiness and profitability is what brought us this far. Most marketing agencies will sell you the dream until they lock you on a yearly contract and retainer. Once it is signed, there is no communication and all they do is come up with external excuses on why results are stagnant. At Astra, we make a conscious effort to win your business every month. Additionally, we are constantly recruiting top-caliber talent worldwide to ensure we can over-deliver and evolve. I have tried to outsource marketing myself on my own business ventures in the past and it was nothing but a nightmare. This is when I came to the conclusion that everything can be outsourced but marketing. We really have an extraordinary edge and that’s how Astra was born. We know the sleepless nights, stress, and frustration that founders go through and we are here to support them and take them to the next level. We also quickly realized that our online experience combined with small businesses was a match made in heaven.”



Astra solely partners with businesses that they know they can improve by providing a custom full-stack marketing strategy. They have extensive expertise on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, PPC, funnel creations, lead nurturing, branding, creative design, and content generation done by renowned celebrities.



