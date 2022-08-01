Suffolk OB/GYN Joins New York Health

Port Jefferson, NY August 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Suffolk Obstetrics & Gynecology (Suffolk OB/GYN), a comprehensive women's health practice with locations in Smithtown, Patchogue, Port Jefferson, and Wading River, has officially joined New York Health’s (NY Health) growing network of specialty care providers. The practice name will not change but will be a division of NY Health and continue to be the same trusted provider of obstetric and gynecologic care that has served women in the region for decades.
“We are extremely proud to have Suffolk Obstetrics & Gynecology join NY Health as part of our network,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “Working together, our strong community-based heritage fuels our mutual focus to provide efficient and effective health care for each patient who comes through our doors.”
The team of board-certified physicians includes Drs. Lance H. Edwards, Sarah Karalitzky, Paul L. Lograno, Jennifer D. Marshak, John G. Petraco, Amy R. Richter, Gerardo A. San Roman, Mindy L. Shaffran, Patrick M. Schreiber, and Dennis S. Strittmatter.
Suffolk OB/GYN cares for both established and new patients, offering comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic services, including preventative care, childbirth, minimally invasive gynecological surgery, infertility, and gynecologic care from adolescence through menopause.
“With the addition of Suffolk OB/GYN, our goal is to make access to women's health services in our region more convenient than ever,” Dr. Reejsinghani said. “More importantly, the expertise they add to NY Health will provide care through every stage of a woman's life, from adolescence, through child-bearing years, and beyond.”
To make an appointment, please call (631) 473-7171. For more information, visit suffolkobgyn.com.
Contact Information:
New York Health
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
Contact via Email
nyhealth.com
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/866488
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
