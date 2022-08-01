Experienced Gynecologic Oncologist Albert J. Steren, MD, FACOG, Joins Maryland Oncology Hematology

An accomplished and respected Dr. Steren is a surgeon with over 30 years of experience in gynecology and gynecologic oncology, joins the Rockville division of Maryland Oncology Hematology.

Rockville, MD August 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH), the largest independent oncology practice in Maryland and a member of The US Oncology Network, is excited to welcome Albert J. Steren, MD, FACOG to their team in August. With over 30 years of experience and board certified in gynecologic oncology Dr. Steren will be seeing patients at the Aquilino Cancer Center in Rockville, located at 9905 Medical Center Drive, Suite 200, Rockville, MD, 20850.



Dr. Steren is a leader in minimally invasive gynecological surgery, and in 2008, he performed the first robotic surgery in Montgomery County. This accomplishment, as well as the rest of his distinguished career, has been recognized by numerous distinctions and awards, including being named to Newsweek’s list of top oncologists. He has also received top doctor distinctions from Washingtonian magazine, Bethesda magazine, and U.S. News & World Report.



“We are so excited to have Dr. Steren join the team at Maryland Oncology Hematology,” said Dr. George Sotos, MOH Practice President. “He has been a leading cancer surgeon in our region for decades. We are fortunate that he is bringing his skill and expertise in leading-edge treatments for gynecologic cancer to our community.”



Dr. Steren received his medical degree from George Washington University before completing his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital and his fellowship at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Medical Center. He comes to MOH from Women’s Health Specialists of Montgomery County, where he has practiced for the past 20 years. Dr. Steren is also an associate clinical professor at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and an assistant clinical professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.



“I’m thrilled to be joining the practice at the Aquilino Cancer Center,” said Dr. Steren. “I look forward to continuing my work with the community in Rockville.”



To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit MarylandOncology.com or call 301-424-6231.



About Maryland Oncology Hematology

Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH) is the largest independent oncology practice in the state of Maryland, with more than 45 practicing clinicians devoted exclusively to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality cancer care. MOH specializes in medical, gynecologic, hematology, cancer genetic risk assessment, clinical trials and research, and patient ancillary programs. MOH believes it is beneficial to provide cancer therapies in a community setting, close to patients’ homes and support systems. The physicians are supported by a talented clinical team sensitive to the needs of cancer patients and their caregivers. For more information, visit MarylandOncology.com.



About US Oncology Network

Maryland Oncology Hematology is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,200 independent physicians dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Maryland Oncology Hematology also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies.

