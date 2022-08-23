Declaration Networks Group on Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

DNG has had an impressive three-year growth rate of 236%
VIENNA, Va. (PRWEB) August 23, 2022
Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), a leading provider of wholesale and retail broadband services, announced today that for the third consecutive year it has made the annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation's fastest growing private companies.
DNG is a leading Internet Service Provider across eight states, delivering high-capacity broadband and access solutions to residential, enterprise, and carrier customers. The company has had an impressive three-year growth rate of 236% from 2018 to 2021 and is recognized along with the most successful businesses in America, a select group that has previously included the likes of Microsoft, Facebook, Dell, Intuit, LinkedIn, and others.
"Declaration Networks Group has experienced significant growth with the increasing demands for internet access," said Bob Nichols, CEO of DNG. "To again be recognized by Inc. 5000 reflects the demonstrated commitment from our amazing team to bridge the digital divide by delivering the highest quality service to our customers and the markets that we serve."
Aligned with the national priority to get every American online, DNG deploys and operates hybrid fiber and wireless networks providing affordable, high-capacity internet services that allow our customers to telework, participate in online learning, receive telehealth services, and use streaming services for their entertainment needs. DNG is a strategic partner in Microsoft's Airband Initiative focused on accelerating universal access to the internet, and the company has successfully participated in government broadband programs including infrastructure awards from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Department of Commerce's (DOC) National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).
About Declaration Networks
Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG) is an award-winning Internet Service Provider (ISP) operating high-capacity fiber and wireless networks that deliver broadband services to residential, enterprise and carrier customers.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18856704.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.