Declaration Networks Group on Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), a leading provider of wholesale and retail broadband services, announced today that for the third consecutive year it has made the annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation's fastest growing private companies.

DNG is a leading Internet Service Provider across eight states, delivering high-capacity broadband and access solutions to residential, enterprise, and carrier customers. The company has had an impressive three-year growth rate of 236% from 2018 to 2021 and is recognized along with the most successful businesses in America, a select group that has previously included the likes of Microsoft, Facebook, Dell, Intuit, LinkedIn, and others.

"Declaration Networks Group has experienced significant growth with the increasing demands for internet access," said Bob Nichols, CEO of DNG. "To again be recognized by Inc. 5000 reflects the demonstrated commitment from our amazing team to bridge the digital divide by delivering the highest quality service to our customers and the markets that we serve."

Aligned with the national priority to get every American online, DNG deploys and operates hybrid fiber and wireless networks providing affordable, high-capacity internet services that allow our customers to telework, participate in online learning, receive telehealth services, and use streaming services for their entertainment needs. DNG is a strategic partner in Microsoft's Airband Initiative focused on accelerating universal access to the internet, and the company has successfully participated in government broadband programs including infrastructure awards from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Department of Commerce's (DOC) National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

About Declaration Networks

Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG) is an award-winning Internet Service Provider (ISP) operating high-capacity fiber and wireless networks that deliver broadband services to residential, enterprise and carrier customers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18856704.htm