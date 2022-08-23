Reinvent Telecom Named a Winner of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award

Private-Label Provider Honored for Innovative Wholesale Program and Strong Channel Relationships

Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, direct routing for Microsoft Teams, business messaging and contact center as a service solutions, announced today that TMC has named Reinvent as a winner of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

This is the third consecutive year that Reinvent has been recognized for running a world-class channel program that attracts the top telecommunications VARs, MSPs and resellers to their programs.

"On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize Reinvent as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished program," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Reinvent in the future."

Reinvent Telecom offers a broad portfolio of private-label cloud communications services that gives reseller partners the ability to deliver unified communications, hosted PBX, hosted VoIP, video and collaboration, contact center, SIP trunking, including Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and messaging services to their business customers. Under the Reinvent Partner Program, reseller partners have complete control over customer solutions, pricing, management and billing.

"We're honored to be named a winner of the Friend of the Channel Award for the third consecutive year," said David Ansehl, Director of Wholesale Channel at Reinvent. "Reinvent enables entrepreneurs to own their clients, set their margins and deliver an exceptional customer service experience while helping their customers transition to cloud-based communications required to do business in today's often hybrid work environments. This award acknowledges our staff's continued efforts to support our MSP, VAR and resellers partners in their business growth."

Winners of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award are published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing & Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on the proven platform from Metaswitch, a global leader in communications network software technology, and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com or call 855.455.7346.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has provided unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

