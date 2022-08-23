Metrology Parts Releases Guide "What is Video Measurement?"

This guide will provide information on video metrology by looking at video measurements including the process behind it and systems and techniques specific to it.

Video measurement is frequently used to check the quality of products by a multitude of industries including automotive, electronics, aerospace, medical, and military. Industries use video measuring for specific purposes including certification, inspection, product quality control, decision support, and vendor management. According to Metrology Parts, "The main objective of video measurement is to determine whether or not a measured characteristic meets its image quality target value."

In video measurements, metrics and reference models are the two main components. Metrics perform the actual measurements, and reference models hold the mathematical elements that correlate with how the metrics take the measurements. The process of video measurements is done by capturing the image, decomposing the image into image features, segmenting the image into regions of interest, analyzing the information, and verifying that the product meets certain quality standards. New developments and improvements to video measurement technology and techniques allow it to be more accurate, sensitive, and versatile.

