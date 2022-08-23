NMI and IRIS CRM Release Instant Gateway and Acquirer Onboarding Integration to Get Merchants Processing Faster

To reduce merchant onboarding time, NMI and IRIS CRM's platforms have been integrated to enable instant gateway and acquirer onboarding

NMI, a leading full commerce enablement technology company, and IRIS CRM, an NMI company and comprehensive merchant management platform servicing clients in the payments industry, today announced updates to its payment gateway boarding integration to consolidate workflows and greatly reduce time to processing for merchants, making it the first and only gateway with this type of instant onboarding.

NMI and IRIS CRM customers can now fully configure their merchant gateway set up directly in IRIS CRM, along with expanded merchant, pricing, and processor fields, which provides partners the ability to complete a merchant's onboarding in its entirety without ever having to leave the customer relationship management (CRM) system. With these upgrades, IRIS CRM reflects NMI's Affiliate Portal in its entirety for one-stop merchant boarding.

"Bringing this functionality and updates to NMI and IRIS CRM's customer base allows us to support an even faster boarding process for merchants," said Dimitri Akhrin, president of IRIS CRM. "Since NMI's acquisition of IRIS CRM, we've been focusing on bringing our expertise and offerings to our joint customers to better enable easy merchant sign-up and onboarding. As the only offering of its kind on the market, these upgrades are taking an already streamlined onboarding process and making it even more automated and intuitive for users."

Not only is the IRIS CRM boarding integration with NMI efficient and easy to use, it also removes the time-consuming, error-prone work of data entry by pulling from the merchant's IRIS CRM account to autofill fields during the boarding process. IRIS CRM does most of the work for users by pre-populating the merchant's information along with NMI pricing, fees, and defaults through the new configuration settings. Once the fields are populated, users review the information, select the appropriate affiliate, plan, and processor, fill in any data missing from the merchant record, and submit.

Key enhancements for partners include:



Personalized features for each merchant: Merchants can select what type of data is required for transactions, default sub-affiliate plans and associated fee schedules, create custom fee schedules, enable default services, and set advanced merchant features for each merchant.

New boarding fields: These include merchant's website, all payment types within maximum limits, sub-affiliate plans and fees, payment descriptor for TSYS - EMV, and Access Control Server and Card Verification Value pre-check method.

Together, NMI and IRIS CRM have created a single, instant gateway boarding solution to benefit independent sales organizations (ISOs), independent software vendors (ISVs), banks, and payment facilitators. NMI partners new to the IRIS CRM platform can improve all aspects of their operations through these upgrades and offering with more efficient merchant recruiting, onboarding, instant monthly residuals calculations, advanced reporting, a built-in enterprise call center, and more.

To learn more about NMI and IRIS CRM's expanded offerings, please visit http://www.nmi.com.

About NMI

NMI is a leading global payment enablement platform, processing more than $200 billion in payments annually. We enable payments for over 3,300 partners and over 274,000 merchants around the world and across the entire commerce ecosystem: online, in-app, mobile, in-store, unattended and whatever's next. We're constantly innovating in order to power the next era of payments, building in the latest technology so ISVs, ISOs, banks and fintech innovators can focus on what they do best. NMI has offices in the US and UK and serves global customers.

About IRIS CRM

IRIS CRM is a leading merchant services CRM designed specifically for the unique needs and challenges of independent sales organizations (ISOs), payment facilitators, and their merchants. IRIS CRM provides reporting on more than 400,000 active merchants each month and offers payment processing organizations the ability to handle all of their merchant acquisition, onboarding, support, and residual income calculations through a single platform. By automating and streamlining the most repetitive and time-consuming tasks performed by payment processing organizations, IRIS CRM enables agents, support staff, and management to spend less time on manual processes and more time on generating new revenue.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/nmi_and_iris_crm_release_instant_gateway_and_acquirer_onboarding_integration_to_get_merchants_processing_faster/prweb18857468.htm