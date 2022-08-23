WealthVest, in partnership with Aspida, offer new products based on exclusive Invesco Peak Index

Aspida's WealthLock SM Accumulator Fixed Index Annuity offers two crediting strategies linked to the Invesco Peak Index.

WealthVest, a financial services marketing, and wholesaling firm, in conjunction with Aspida Life Insurance Company ("Aspida"), a life insurance and annuity company, is now offering crediting strategies on an exclusive index from Invesco Ltd. on Aspida's WealthLockSM Accumulator Fixed Index Annuity – developed jointly with WealthVest.

The WealthLock SM Accumulator FIA, distributed solely by WealthVest's nationwide wholesaling team, gives consumers the option to choose between 1- and 2-year point-to-point participation and point-to-point cap rate strategies on the Invesco Peak Index. The FIA is currently available in more than 35 states and features 7- and 10-year products, penalty-free withdrawals, a nursing home endorsement, a terminal illness waiver, and a bailout rate feature.

"We are pleased we can offer Aspida Life Insurance Company an exclusive license to utilize our Invesco Peak Index as a basis for several new client strategies," said Scott Wolle, Head of Systematic and Factor Investing. "Invesco Indexing is uniquely situated to leverage the expertise of Invesco's investment teams, which allows us to provide compelling index solutions for crediting strategies."

The Invesco Peak Index provides dynamic exposure to both equities and bonds, while targeting annualized volatility of 5%. The centerpiece of the Invesco Peak Index is a focus on high-quality domestic companies based on efficiency, management, and earnings. Invesco developed this index methodology and licensed from Credit Suisse, a leading financial services provider, the index's bond overlay.

"We are very excited to be working with Aspida, Wealthvest and Invesco on the development and launch of this index," said Andrew Ip Ping Wah, Head of Insurance Solutions for Credit Suisse.

For more information on WealthLock SM Accumulator, participation rates or the index equity, contact the WealthVest sales desk at 1-866-221-2615 or visit http://www.aspida.com/wealthlock-accumulator.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked, and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively "Aspida"), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S. and Bermuda with total assets of $3.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. Aspida, through its U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is focused on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients' financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is an indirect subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit: http://www.aspida.com.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US $1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit about:blank [http://www.invesco.com .

About Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. The bank's strategy builds on its core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities, and its strong presence in its home market of Switzerland. Credit Suisse seeks to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. The bank employs more than 50,000 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at about: http://www.credit-suisse.com.

