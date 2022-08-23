United Breast Cancer Foundation Participates in the 2022 CFC Season!

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is the world's largest annual charitable giving campaign, open to federal, military, and postal employees.

This year, United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is excited to announce its tenth consecutive year participating in the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC). The CFC is an opportunity for Federal, Military, and Postal workers and retirees to donate to their choice of local or international charity. The CFC campaign will run from September 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. United Breast Cancer Foundation's CFC number is 77934.

This year's CFC tagline is "You Can Be the Face of Change". Since its inception, the CFC has raised more than $8.6 billion for charities and people in need. The CFC shares, "Some people might say it takes an extraordinary person to care enough to give, but it's more common than you think. Anyone can be a change-maker through the CFC."

CFC donors who contribute to UBCF directly help breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families. Donors can give various amounts per bi-weekly pay period. By giving $50 per pay period, donors can help a patient who is struggling to pay their rent and afford treatment. Contributing $25 per pay period can pay for holistic treatments or self-care necessities. A one-time gift of $150 will cover the cost of a breast screening. Regardless of how much is donated, contributions will have a positive impact on the lives of those fighting breast cancer.

UBCF is proud to be a CFC approved, GuideStar platinum, and Charity Navigator 3-star rated charity. CFC approved charities are 501(c)(3) organizations and have confirmed eligibility through a meticulous application process. Most organizations that participate in the CFC are also members of National Federations. UBCF is a member of the Creating Healthier Communities(CHC) Federation.The CHC Federation works to address the barriers to good health and equity. Federations such as CHC have certain standards which their members must uphold.This high standard of excellence results in a group of charities that donors can confidently support.

Taylor is a UBCF client living in Texas with her husband and child. Based on their household income, she was turned away by several organizations when searching for assistance. She has suffered through complications and a severe infection after her breast surgery. Her work hours were reduced and her husband picked up double shifts to try to make ends meet. Taylor has been trying to prepare mentally, physically, and financially for her next surgery which will take place hours away from home.

Thanks to donations from generous supporters, UBCF awarded Taylor a substantial Individual Grant to cover a mortgage payment and two large utility bills. With gratitude, she shared, "Omg, I can't believe it! I'm so thankful for this. I was so stressed wondering how we were going to pay the bills. I really appreciate this! I am in tears right now, but they are tears of joy…"

Please consider supporting UBCF through the CFC – choose charity #77934. Donate using the link https://givecfc.org/home. With the help of generous contributions from the CFC, UBCF is able to help deserving people like Taylor. UBCF thanks you for your service and support!

About UBCF: UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment, and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/united_breast_cancer_foundation_participates_in_the_2022_cfc_season/prweb18850726.htm