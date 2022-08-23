ClearCompany Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

ClearCompany earned a 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ for the second year in a row with 96% of employees calling the company a great place to work.
BOSTON (PRWEB) August 23, 2022
ClearCompany, the premier talent management platform for talent acquisition, employee engagement, performance management, and planning and analytics, announced today that the company has earned a 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
The prestigious Great Place to Work Certification is based entirely on current employees' feedback about their experience working at ClearCompany. This is ClearCompany's second consecutive year earning the Certification.
"We're thrilled that, thanks to our amazing employees who choose to work at ClearCompany, we have earned a Great Place to Work Certification™ again in 2022," said ClearCompany's Vice President of People, Angie Wideman-Powell. "As a company, we're proud of this achievement but our employees are truly what makes it possible. We're excited to maintain our commitment to creating an engaging, welcoming, and inclusive employee experience and to continue to evolve and improve, making ClearCompany a Great Place to Work for every single employee."
In 2022, 96% of ClearCompany employees agreed that it is a great place to work – a 9% increase from their score in 2021, and 39 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, 99% say new ClearCompany employees are made to feel welcome. 98% agree that management is honest and ethical and that people care about each other at ClearCompany.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that ClearCompany is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
According to Great Place to Work research, Certified companies are up to four times more successful at attracting, engaging, and retaining employees than the average company. Employees at Certified workplaces are 75% less likely to have an "awful boss" and 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are also twice as likely to be paid fairly, have a fair chance at promotion, and earn a fair share of the company's profits.
These distinctions and the 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ join several other awards given to ClearCompany Talent Management software as it continues to be the fastest-growing talent management system in the U.S. and empowers thousands of companies to attract and hire better talent, engage their teams, and use strategic insights to keep their recruiting competitive.
About ClearCompany
For 18 years, ClearCompany has helped companies achieve their missions with software and best practices to hire, retain, and engage hundreds of thousands of A Players. We designed and built a unified platform to deliver unparalleled hiring and onboarding experiences, exceptional headcount planning capabilities, and performance management, employee engagement, and company-wide goal alignment that drives companies forward.
