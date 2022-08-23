Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts On Demand Printing and Publishing Market Trends for 2021-2026

Keypoint Intelligence announces the availability of the US On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecast: 2021-2026. This comprehensive report forecasts trends for United States unit sales, print volume, and revenues (including service and supplies) from 2021 to 2026.

Keypoint Intelligence announces the availability of the US On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecast: 2021-2026. This comprehensive report forecasts trends for United States unit sales, print volume, and revenues (including service and supplies) from 2021 to 2026. Pre-pandemic year 2019 was included as a reference to evaluate and observe the trends.

"The shift towards print volume consolidation is still happening as copy centers and quick printers either centralize print volumes to reduce costs or lose customers to the internet in favor of large online printers with large production equipment," said German Sacristan, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. "It is expected that competition between large production B3 inkjet cut-sheet and B2 will be narrow."

Through this forecast, Keypoint Intelligence found that electrophotography (EP), apart from a few models, is declining as inkjet is favored and print-service-providers (PSPs) are likely to consolidate to inkjet to increase productivity and reduce costs. In addition, inkjet is expected to have an advantage when shifting offset print volumes to digital printing because of lower TCOs and again high productivity. Specifically, between the years of 2019-2026 electrophotography print volume CAGR is predicted to reduce by 5% while inkjet increases by 8%; if we focus on large production the CAGR will be even higher.

The US On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecast: 2021-2026 report can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence's Production Advisory Service. In addition, add-on options to the purchase include the development of sales and marketing tools such as leveraging the data and developing messaging through pivot tables in Excel.

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

