K-Pop sensation, ChoCo teams up with Emmy nominated producer, JoJo Ryder for a 10 episode unscripted reality series about the group. The Korean pop group gives fans a chance to see their development through a lens from recording their album in the states to meeting A-List celebrities. ChoCo gives fans a glimpse into stardom and everything in between in the world of K-Pop.

ChoCo, Entertainment Teams Up With Hollywood Producer JoJo Ryder For Upcoming Unscripted TV Show

Korean pop sensation group, ChoCo has team up with Emmy nominated producer, JoJo Ryder for a ten episode unscripted TV show. The television show will showcase footage about the music group that has been six years in the making. The much anticipated and talented music group ChoCo recorded their debut album in the States where they worked with top executives and artists in the United States. This very special, young, and talented group of three artists were handpicked by creator, Cho PD. "This group is special, and it's been a long time where viewers see the creation, break-through of a band, and the entire process of what it takes to be a globally recognized pop group. "My company and I are thrilled to have JoJo Ryder bring our talented group to households with this show," said Cho PD. "The ChoCo Project has thoroughly prepared for the debut of a K-Pop idol group in the United States, the home of Pop. The co-production of a reality program with JoJo Ryder will be an opportunity to solidify the foundation for a successful start in the United States," said Cho PD.

The meticulous process of putting together a K-Pop group, the process of development, recording, traveling, and growing is all documented in the show. Viewers get to have an inside look into the lives of these pop-stars who become globally recognized by fans everywhere. The show is all in real-time and not scripted that gives viewers an authentic feel to connect with each of the group members behind the lens.

JoJo Ryder:

Filmmaker and producer JoJo Ryder is known for his hit TV series' on major networks and platforms. With hits like "For The Love Of Ray J," "American Heist," "Mack & Rita," "Shriver" and many others, JoJo Ryder has made a name for himself in the television and film industry. In 2022, JoJo Ryder and his production company were nominated for an Emmy award for "Talks With Mama Tina," on Facebook Live. JoJo Ryder's ability to capture content and footage is unparalleled. His young, fresh, out of the box creativity and skill are unmatched.

###

