Turn's Enhanced "Screen" Platform Ensures People Teams Find the Best Workers in Record Time

Turn's popular screening service introduces many notable updates to keep the company's platform best-in-class for reducing the time and cost
August 23, 2022
Innovative HR tech company Turn today announced the relaunch of its inaugural platform called "Screen," the industry's fastest and most affordable same-day background check platform. With it, HR teams can find the most qualified workers in record time and work with Turn's bilingual-certified customer service representatives.
"Background checks are the most costly and time-consuming part of hiring. Using artificial intelligence, Turn predicts a candidate's work habits and history, then determines whether they align with job opportunities before running a background check," said Rahier Rahman, founder, and CEO of Turn.
Screen is optimized for speed and accuracy to ensure organizations have access to the most qualified contingent and hourly workers with the best records. The platform:
- Uses more than 10,000 global, federal, state, and local databases
- Supports HRIS third-party integrations
- References Federal Credit Reporting Act (FRCA), Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), and Service Organization Control (SOC2)
Notably, Turn's basic screening is completed in 1.19 seconds versus the industry standard of several hours. The platform also accelerates onboarding. Basic background checks include a Social Security Number trace, address history, and national criminal and sex offender database checks. If the candidate is a driver, a DMV record search is also included.
"Turn is the most complete talent acquisition platform in HR tech," said Rahman. "We've taken a fragmented space and provided the tools needed for managing recruitment marketing, selection, onboarding, scheduling, and payments, all in one user-friendly dashboard. Our unique suite of talent acquisition tools is anchored by Screen."
Employers can customize screening criteria or choose from a library of screening questions. The platform also provides job simulations to ensure employers and candidates agree on job requirements to best manage the expectations of both parties.
Using Screen, HR teams can craft a single, streamlined workflow to simplify candidate sourcing. In fact, Turn clients are able to hire trustworthy individuals who can be counted on to do their work responsibly.
About Turn
Turn helps companies find and hire at scale the most qualified hourly workers. Turn.ai empowers our partners with an autonomous hiring, sourcing, and staffing platform supported by a world-class development team and bilingual support staff. Spanning more than 30 industries, Turn's SaaS platform helps companies save time and money. Turn ranks No. 8 in HR for the Inc 5000 list where they debuted at No. 169 overall in 2022.
