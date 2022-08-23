Qwantum Private Messaging Receives Visionary Award at Mobile Payments Conference 2022

Enabling data privacy by leveraging a powerful combination of physical authentication, encryption, and tokenization

MagTek, a leading world supplier of secure payment technology, is proud to receive the prestigious 2022 MPC Visionary Award for its Qwantum Private Messaging, the industry's first Privacy-as-a-Service platform delivering hardened encryption of digital assets linked to physical authentication. The 2022 MPC Visionary Award was presented at the Mobile Payments Conference 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, is a venue where innovation in technology and commerce is showcased.

"We are very excited about technology that brings the physical and digital world's together for the betterment of security," said Dale Laszig, senior staff writer at The Green Sheet and managing director at DSL Direct LLC.

Attendees at the MPC: The Digital Commerce Event include executives in the banking fintech industry, payment industry (including merchants, ISOs and acquirers), and third-party providers across the retail, medical, entertainment, and defense industries. Industry leaders from across the United States attend this event hosted in Atlanta, GA.

The MPC Visionary Award recipients are identified and nominated by The Green Sheet and the Mobile Payment Conference executive team. Candidates are nominated based on their role in designing new, disruptive technology and its impact on the future while considering investment and speed to market.

MagTek received the Visionary Award for its Qwantum Private Messaging, a service built on the foundation of Qwantum Secure Cards, and their unique ability to be quickly and easily authenticated while being resistant to compromise. Qwantum Secure Cards are unique authentication cards that have no personally identifiable information (PII), prevent the use of fraudulent copies, and emit a unique and dynamic Qwantum Authentication Code every time they are used.

Qwantum Private Messaging is a globally accessible app that delivers Privacy-as-a-Service to its Club Members. Unlike other apps that offer encrypted messages, Qwantum Private Messages are secured with AES 256-bit symmetric encryption keys. The encryption keys are constructed on the principles of Qwantum Authentication, a process that first establishes ownership and possession of a Qwantum Card which generates unpredictable, one-time authentication values. MagTek built the Qwantum Private Messaging service to enable its members to protect sensitive information, and store or exchange the protected information with authorized parties.

"MagTek has long been focused on innovation over the course of its 50-year history," said Andy Deignan, Vice President Global Marketing Strategy. "Qwantum Private Messaging takes technology that is traditionally used to secure payment card data, and we flip it on its head. Our authentication, encryption, and key generation methods are Quantum Safe, meaning they are not vulnerable to a Quantum Computing attack. This means the data that is protected today will stay protected in the future."

To learn more about MagTek and Qwantum Cards, please visit https://privatemessaging.qwantummedia.com/Index or stop by our table at the MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North, Atlanta, GA, August 22- 24, 2022. To schedule an in-depth demonstration, please email us at QwantumMembershipCommittee@magtek.com.

About MagTek

Celebrating 50 years! MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission and security of cards, checks, PINs and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, token generators, EMV contact, contactless and NFC reading devices, encrypting check scanners, PIN pads and distributed credential personalization systems for secure magstripe and EMV enabled cards. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, and processors to provide secure and efficient payment and identification transactions.

Today, MagTek continues to innovate. Its MagneSafe® Security Architecture leverages strong encryption, secure tokenization, dynamic card authentication, and device/host validation enabling users to assess the trustworthiness of credentials and terminals used for online identification, payment processing, and high-value electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.magtek.com.

About MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event:

MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.

About The Green Sheet Inc.

The Green Sheet, established in 1983, is a payments industry trade publication and online resource that empowers and connects today's payments professionals. Our suite of print and digital resources and trade publications has continuously evolved in response to the ever-changing payments industry. Throughout this journey, we have provided our readers with the requisite knowledge, talent and resources to grow, diversify and build profitable business relationships. For more information, visit http://www.greensheet.com

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18855535.htm