Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Petcare Brands 2022 List

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care, a medicated line of petcare products manufactured by SynergyLabs, has been named one of America's Best PetcareBrands by Newsweek. Newsweek survey 20,000 U.S.-based customers and received over 1000,000 evaluations to compile 2022's list.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2022
Veterinary Formula Clinical Care has been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Best Petcare Brands 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 27th, 2022, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.
America's Best Petcare Brands 2022 were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of approximately 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about relevant products or services in the past three years. Customers evaluated several brands; in total, more than 100,000 evaluations were collected. The awarded brands each received on average around 60 evaluations from customers.
Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to their friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: Trust, Quality, Transparency, Innovation, and Value for Money.
SynergyLabs, the parent company of Veterinary Formula Clinical Care, is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Petcare Brands 2022.
"When you create products that you care about and you hope are making a difference, it's an honor for the team to receive an award like this," says CEO & Founder Richard Ticktin "What I love is that tomorrow we'll be back at it again, pushing ourselves forward into what's next."
About SynergyLabs
SynergyLabs is a concept-to-shelf, American manufacturer of over 150-plus branded and private-brand products sold across pet-specialty, veterinary, grocery, mass-merchandisers, and big-box stores in over 65 countries worldwide. With deep expertise in chemistry and unparalleled research and development experience, we are the pioneers, explorers, and purveyors of everything scientific and innovative for the dog and cat categories, including nutritional supplements, grooming, health, and veterinary products. For the past 5 years, we have been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in America. We are proud to be dedicated to growing healthy, active, and happy pets, and pet parents, too.
Meet us at SuperZoo Las Vegas August 23-August 25, 2022 Booth #5449
