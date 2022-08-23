Green Industry Pros Magazine Announces Top Landscaping Products through the 2022 Editor's Choice Award

Green Industry Pros magazine, published by AC Business Media, reveals the 2022 Editor's Choice Awards, featuring the top landscaping products based on innovation, dependability, as well as audience engagement on Green Industry Pros' online site.
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (PRWEB) August 23, 2022
Green Industry Pros, the nationally recognized magazine serving landscape professionals, unveiled the 2022 Green Industry Pros Editor's Choice Award winners, comprised of the top landscaping products that have made the biggest impact on the industry over the past year.
Winners were chosen by Green Industry Pros' editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation and dependability, as well as audience engagement (most clicks, page views, inquiries) on GreenIndustryPros.com. These impressive new products earned their place on the list by attracting the attention of our team of editors, readers, end users, and landscape industry professionals.
"Every year, Green Industry Pros presents the Editor's Choice Awards, recognizing the products and equipment contractors need to succeed on their landscaping projects," says Sarah Webb, editor for Green Industry Pros. "Our team pores over the product data captured by the attention of the Green Industry Pros' audience and visitors to GreenIndustryPros.com searching for the tools they need to be efficient and productive. These professionals are doing the research needed to remain competitive and keep their fleet stocked."
Green Industry Pros, produced by AC Business Media, congratulates the following companies and products identified as 2022 Editor's Choice Award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found in the July/August issue of Green Industry Pros and online at GreenIndustryPros.com.
ASV Holdings Trencher, Auger Attachments
Belgard Rooms Program
Bobcat Machine IQ Mobile App
Case CX15 EV
Diamond Mowers SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X
Ditch Witch RT70 Ride-On Trencher
Doosan -7 Series Mini Excavators
Echo eFORCE 56V Battery System Platform
Exmark Vertex S-Series Stand-On Zero-Turn Mower
FieldRoutes Operations Suite
Hunter Pro-Spray PRS Spray Sprinklers
Husqvarna 525DEPS MadSaw
John Deere Signature Gator
KIOTI CS2220 and CS2520 Tractors
Kubota U10-5, K008-5 Compact Excavators
LMN Acorn Finance Marketplace
Makita 36V Brushless Blower
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL 21-Inch Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower
Oregon CS300 Cordless Chainsaw
Prime Source AzoxyBio
Real Green Forms
SecuraTrac MobileDefender Model S
Steel Green SG46 Zero-Turn Sprayer-Spreader
Steiner Mower
Toro Grandstand Revolution Series
About Green Industry Pros magazine
Green Industry Pros, published six times each year by AC Business Media, provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and equipment dealers. The magazine covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation, and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.
About AC Business Media
AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters, and provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/green_industry_pros_magazine_announces_top_landscaping_products_through_the_2022_editors_choice_award/prweb18857615.htm
