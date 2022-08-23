Green Industry Pros Magazine Announces Top Landscaping Products through the 2022 Editor's Choice Award

Green Industry Pros magazine, published by AC Business Media, reveals the 2022 Editor's Choice Awards, featuring the top landscaping products based on innovation, dependability, as well as audience engagement on Green Industry Pros' online site.

Green Industry Pros, the nationally recognized magazine serving landscape professionals, unveiled the 2022 Green Industry Pros Editor's Choice Award winners, comprised of the top landscaping products that have made the biggest impact on the industry over the past year.

Winners were chosen by Green Industry Pros' editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation and dependability, as well as audience engagement (most clicks, page views, inquiries) on GreenIndustryPros.com. These impressive new products earned their place on the list by attracting the attention of our team of editors, readers, end users, and landscape industry professionals.

"Every year, Green Industry Pros presents the Editor's Choice Awards, recognizing the products and equipment contractors need to succeed on their landscaping projects," says Sarah Webb, editor for Green Industry Pros. "Our team pores over the product data captured by the attention of the Green Industry Pros' audience and visitors to GreenIndustryPros.com searching for the tools they need to be efficient and productive. These professionals are doing the research needed to remain competitive and keep their fleet stocked."

Green Industry Pros, produced by AC Business Media, congratulates the following companies and products identified as 2022 Editor's Choice Award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found in the July/August issue of Green Industry Pros and online at GreenIndustryPros.com.

ASV Holdings Trencher, Auger Attachments

Belgard Rooms Program

Bobcat Machine IQ Mobile App

Case CX15 EV

Diamond Mowers SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X

Ditch Witch RT70 Ride-On Trencher

Doosan -7 Series Mini Excavators

Echo eFORCE 56V Battery System Platform

Exmark Vertex S-Series Stand-On Zero-Turn Mower

FieldRoutes Operations Suite

Hunter Pro-Spray PRS Spray Sprinklers

Husqvarna 525DEPS MadSaw

John Deere Signature Gator

KIOTI CS2220 and CS2520 Tractors

Kubota U10-5, K008-5 Compact Excavators

LMN Acorn Finance Marketplace

Makita 36V Brushless Blower

Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL 21-Inch Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower

Oregon CS300 Cordless Chainsaw

Prime Source AzoxyBio

Real Green Forms

SecuraTrac MobileDefender Model S

Steel Green SG46 Zero-Turn Sprayer-Spreader

Steiner Mower

Toro Grandstand Revolution Series

About Green Industry Pros magazine

Green Industry Pros, published six times each year by AC Business Media, provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and equipment dealers. The magazine covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation, and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.

About AC Business Media

AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters, and provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience.

