Leaseweb Appoints Richard Copeland As CEO of Its U.S. Business

Leaseweb Global announces the appointment of Richard Copeland as chief executive officer of Leaseweb USA.

Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company, today announced the appointment of Richard Copeland as chief executive officer of Leaseweb USA, effective today. Copeland succeeds Lex Boost, who served as CEO since 2016 and is departing the company.

Copeland, who joined Leaseweb USA in 2013, has played a pivotal role in driving the company's sales growth, market share, and customer satisfaction in the U.S. He most recently served as Leaseweb USA's Director of Sales and developed the sales organization from the ground up into a multi-discipline team comprising of account management, inside sales, business development, customer success, sales support, pre-sales engineering, and contract management. Copeland has also been instrumental in the company's growth initiatives, including its acquisition of Servint in 2018.

"Richard is an exceptional leader who has deep knowledge of our business and has built an impressive career understanding and meeting the unique needs of customers," said Con Zwinkels, founder and CEO of Leaseweb Global. "The U.S. market, where we now have nine data center locations, remains an integral part of Leaseweb's global strategy and mission, and we look forward to seeing Richard take our U.S. business to its next level of growth."

Copeland has over 25 years of experience working in the information technology and services industry. Prior to joining Leaseweb USA, he spent ten years at Verizon Business where he held various sales leadership and account management roles. Earlier in his career, he worked for a printed circuit board company where he was responsible for process engineering, production management and customer technical support. Copeland received a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.

"What differentiates Leaseweb from other hosting providers is its partnership approach with customers and ability to deliver innovative, reliable, and customizable solutions that align with their business objectives," said Copeland. "With the global strength of Leaseweb's portfolio and a strong local leadership team in place, I am eager to build upon our success and reinforce our position as a trusted partner to entrepreneurs, SMBs and enterprises in the U.S."

About Leaseweb

Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 20,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 25 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 10 Tbps.

Leaseweb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V., Leaseweb USA, Inc., Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD, Leaseweb CDN B.V., Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH, Leaseweb Australia Ltd., Leaseweb UK Ltd, Leaseweb Japan KK, Leaseweb Hong Kong LTD, and iWeb Technologies Inc.

For more information, visit: http://www.leaseweb.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/leaseweb_appoints_richard_copeland_as_ceo_of_its_u_s_business/prweb18857686.htm