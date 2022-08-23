ProPharma Group Acquires OneSource Regulatory to Bolster its Regulatory Consultancy Services

ProPharma Group (PPG), the leading global provider of regulatory, clinical, quality and compliance, medical information, and pharmacovigilance services and solutions for the life sciences industry, has announced the acquisition of OneSource Regulatory (OSR) and OneSource Regulatory Technology (OSR-T). OSR is an industry leading source for Regulatory, Medical, Marketing Operations, and Compliance Consulting Services, including Promotional and Labeling Review, and Technology Solutions.

ProPharma Group's acquisition of OSR is an advancement in its dynamic growth strategy, focused on combining best-in-class services and solutions to the life sciences industry. OSR strengthens ProPharma Group's portfolio of services with their stature as a market leader in support services that span from pre-launch, launch and post-approval across the entire product lifecycle.

"The partnership with OneSource Regulatory is a critical step in reinforcing ProPharma Group as a worldwide leader in providing end-to-end solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic industries," said ProPharma Group's CEO, Michael Stomberg. "The addition of OSRs leadership and expertise expands ProPharma Group's capabilities around regulatory compliance and extends our regulatory offerings further into the commercialization lifecycle. Working together will accelerate the success and operational excellence of our clients globally. We are excited to see what the future holds for OneSource Regulatory and ProPharma Group."

"We are thrilled to join ProPharma Group," said Tracy Rockney, J.D. "Together, we provide a truly unique consultancy offering to the life science industry. With our combined capabilities, clients know they are working with a leading partner that they can trust to deliver. The healthcare sector is so important to our everyday lives—now more than ever—and both PPG and OSR are dedicated to continually supporting this mission with our effective full product lifecycle solutions." In addition to services, the OSR team brings innovative technology solutions. According to Robert Merrill, J.D., "We are extremely excited to join ProPharma Group where we will have a broader opportunity to deploy our technology solutions along with their worldwide services, as well as leveraging their expertise to enhance our technology solution development."

Since partnering with Odyssey Investment Partners in October 2020, ProPharma Group has made significant acquisitions in the regulatory, quality and compliance, and medical information and pharmacovigilance space, including the most recent acquisition of M Squared Associates – specializing in devices, biologics, and combination products for a wide range of therapeutic areas and disease spaces.

Edgemont Partners – Healthcare Investment Bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to OneSource Regulatory.

About ProPharma Group

ProPharma Group is the global, independent, single-source provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Founded in 2001, ProPharma Group has more than 2800 colleagues worldwide providing solutions to complex challenges in a dynamic regulatory environment. With the mission to improve the health and safety of patients, ProPharma Group is focused on delivering the highest quality services throughout the full product lifecycle including regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, life science consulting, R&D technology, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services. For more information, please visit http://www.propharmagroup.com.

About OneSource Regulatory

Established in 2015, OneSource Regulatory and OneSource Regulatory Technology, headquartered in McKinney, Texas,, provides pre- and post-approval regulatory, medical and marketing operations services across the product development and commercial lifecycle as well as innovative technology solutions. The company's core services include:



Advertising and Promotional Review Support – expert medical and regulatory review services to ensure that marketing and medical materials are scientifically accurate, compliant and competitive, while achieving and surpassing business needs.

Marketing Operations – providing support to review teams by streamlining the review, approval, and execution of promotional and medical materials in addition to providing expert services to advertising agencies.

Regulatory Affairs Support – strategy, labeling, and CMC support services across all phases of development, including NDA and BLA submission planning and execution.

Regulatory Operations – process optimization and system implementation for document management, archiving, and publishing across submission types.

The technology solutions are focused on providing answers and information that can improve regulatory and commercial outcomes.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit http://www.odysseyinvestment.com.

