GTMRx Adds Former Medical Practice Lead for American College of Physicians to National Physician Advisory Group

Dr. Michael Barr Appointed Executive Physician Advisor

Today, The Get the Medications Right™ (GTMRx) Institute, a coalition of over 1,600 members calling for medication management reform bringing together critical stakeholders across health care, is announcing the addition of Michael S. Barr, MD, MBA, MACP, FRCP, as the Institute's Executive Physician Advisor. He will also be joining the GTMRx Physician Advisory Board. Dr. Barr has a broad and varied background in both medical and industry leadership positions, currently serving as the founder and President of MEDIS, a healthcare consulting company. Previously, Dr. Barr spent time with the American College of Physicians (ACP) as their Senior Vice President of Medical Practice and as an Executive Vice President with the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) ​​.

"Dr. Barr has deep experience in the medical field, and also in the healthcare consulting world - his commitment to making measurable improvements in healthcare delivery are an ideal fit for our mission," said Katherine H. Capps, co-founder and executive director at GTMRx. "The work we do with physicians is crucial to ensuring a safe and effective medication use process for all consumers," she said. "Michael understands that advanced primary care payment models function best when interprofessional teams are supported to deliver high-quality, comprehensive, person-centered services."

One of the main aims of GTMRx is the advancement of comprehensive medication management (CMM), a systematic approach to medications where physicians and pharmacists ensure that medications are individually assessed to determine that each medication is appropriate, effective and safe for a patient. The GTMRx Physician Advisory Group plays a special role in this mission, providing leadership guidance and recommendations that help enable broad adoption of CMM throughout the continuum of care; they raise awareness and advocacy, getting buy-in from their physician colleagues, and help the organization view CMM through the eyes of a physician.

"I've spent so much of my career focused on advancing high-quality, equitable, and affordable healthcare for all and making measurable improvements in healthcare delivery; proper medication management is core to those aims," said Dr. Michael Barr, MD, MBA, MACP, FRCP. "The work that GTMRx is doing to advance team-based, interprofessional care inclusive of clinical pharmacists providing CMM is vital to healthcare quality, equity, and delivering on the expectations of value-based payment models. I look forward to being part of it."

While physicians provide a crucial lens into the medication management reform process, the GTMRx Institute's membership includes members from all reaches of the healthcare profession that provide equally important perspectives. Pharmacists, nurses, patients, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers and payers all play important roles in GTMRx's mission and work.

About the Get the Medications Right™ Institute

The GTMRx Institute is a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together, bound by the urgent need to get the medications right. We are physicians, pharmacists, nurses, patients, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers, payers — aligned to save lives and save money through comprehensive medication management. By showcasing evidence and innovation, we motivate practice transformation and push payment and policy reform. Together, we ACT to champion appropriate, effective, safe and precise use of medication and gene therapies. Learn more at gtmr.org.

