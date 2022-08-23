GTMRx Adds Former Medical Practice Lead for American College of Physicians to National Physician Advisory Group

Dr. Michael Barr Appointed Executive Physician Advisor
TYSONS CORNER, Va. (PRWEB) August 23, 2022
Today, The Get the Medications Right™ (GTMRx) Institute, a coalition of over 1,600 members calling for medication management reform bringing together critical stakeholders across health care, is announcing the addition of Michael S. Barr, MD, MBA, MACP, FRCP, as the Institute's Executive Physician Advisor. He will also be joining the GTMRx Physician Advisory Board. Dr. Barr has a broad and varied background in both medical and industry leadership positions, currently serving as the founder and President of MEDIS, a healthcare consulting company. Previously, Dr. Barr spent time with the American College of Physicians (ACP) as their Senior Vice President of Medical Practice and as an Executive Vice President with the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) .
"Dr. Barr has deep experience in the medical field, and also in the healthcare consulting world - his commitment to making measurable improvements in healthcare delivery are an ideal fit for our mission," said Katherine H. Capps, co-founder and executive director at GTMRx. "The work we do with physicians is crucial to ensuring a safe and effective medication use process for all consumers," she said. "Michael understands that advanced primary care payment models function best when interprofessional teams are supported to deliver high-quality, comprehensive, person-centered services."
One of the main aims of GTMRx is the advancement of comprehensive medication management (CMM), a systematic approach to medications where physicians and pharmacists ensure that medications are individually assessed to determine that each medication is appropriate, effective and safe for a patient. The GTMRx Physician Advisory Group plays a special role in this mission, providing leadership guidance and recommendations that help enable broad adoption of CMM throughout the continuum of care; they raise awareness and advocacy, getting buy-in from their physician colleagues, and help the organization view CMM through the eyes of a physician.
"I've spent so much of my career focused on advancing high-quality, equitable, and affordable healthcare for all and making measurable improvements in healthcare delivery; proper medication management is core to those aims," said Dr. Michael Barr, MD, MBA, MACP, FRCP. "The work that GTMRx is doing to advance team-based, interprofessional care inclusive of clinical pharmacists providing CMM is vital to healthcare quality, equity, and delivering on the expectations of value-based payment models. I look forward to being part of it."
While physicians provide a crucial lens into the medication management reform process, the GTMRx Institute's membership includes members from all reaches of the healthcare profession that provide equally important perspectives. Pharmacists, nurses, patients, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers and payers all play important roles in GTMRx's mission and work.
For more information on The GTMRx Institute, visit: https://gtmr.org/.
About the Get the Medications Right™ Institute
The GTMRx Institute is a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together, bound by the urgent need to get the medications right. We are physicians, pharmacists, nurses, patients, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers, payers — aligned to save lives and save money through comprehensive medication management. By showcasing evidence and innovation, we motivate practice transformation and push payment and policy reform. Together, we ACT to champion appropriate, effective, safe and precise use of medication and gene therapies. Learn more at gtmr.org.
###
Media Contact:
Aimee Eichelberger
Aimee (at) superior (dot) com
312.952.1528
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gtmrx_adds_former_medical_practice_lead_for_american_college_of_physicians_to_national_physician_advisory_group/prweb18843001.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.