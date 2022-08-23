For the 2nd Consecutive Year, Omni Interactions Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 341

Omni's Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,696 Percent driven by providing outstanding performance as the most flexible, most scalable, lowest-cost domestic customer support solution

Today, Inc. revealed that Omni Interactions is No. 341 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is an incredible achievement for the entire Omni Interactions team," said Christopher M. Carrington, CEO and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions. "Our growth comes as our clients and prospects recognize the impact Omni's remote, Gig Economy approach to outsourced customer service is having on their delivery of customer support. In addition to handling steady-state volume most efficiently, Omni is optimized to address seasonal holiday needs, rapid ramps, unforecasted call volumes and peak periods during a day, week or season."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"The Omni promise is simple: We provide on-demand, outsourced customer support, delivering higher quality and more flexible results than traditional solutions while only charging our clients for productive time," said David Parkhurst, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Partner. "Omni matches the talents of remote Gig workers who deliver outstanding customer outcomes to enterprise and fast-growing companies looking for fast, flexible, and lower cost customer experience solutions."

Omni's growth is continuing as the company ended the first half of 2022 with 56.5% revenue growth year over year. This extends Omni's streak to ten consecutive quarters of year over year growth. As the financial services, retail and healthcare industries prepare for their fourth quarter seasonal ramp, Omni anticipates it will source and certify more than 3,500 Gig workers before the end of the year.

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions ("Omni") is an employee-owned company that is the leading digital engagement platform for the Gig Economy. Omni's unique business model leverages the Gig Economy, remote work and a 100% cloud-based technology platform to revolutionize how its clients engage with their customers. Omni supports client's customers through voice, chat, text, email and social media, delivering higher quality outcomes, rapid ramps and increased flexibility at lower total costs.

For more information, visit http://www.omniinteractions.com.

