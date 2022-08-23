Impact of Antimicrobial Stewardship Intervention in Conjunction with Rapid Multiplex Respiratory Diagnostics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the type of patient for which a respiratory tract infection rapid diagnostic test (RTI RDT) may be ideal and the potential benefits, including shortening the duration of empiric broad spectrum antimicrobial therapy and decreasing the length of stay and costs. Attendees will learn about the importance of time to effective and optimal antimicrobial therapy and how RDTs can affect these crucial metrics. The featured speaker will review published data regarding the impact of RTI RDTs on clinical, economic and antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) metrics. The speaker will also give tips for RTI RDT justification, implementation and use.

Respiratory tract infections (RTIs) are the leading cause of death from infectious disease and the most common reason for empiric antimicrobial use in the US. Viruses are the causative pathogen in half to two-thirds of patients hospitalized with an RTI. Therefore, rapid identification of viral etiologies and differentiating them from bacterial can improve patient management and lead to optimized antibacterial and antiviral use, assist with decisions on hospital admission and infection control and improve clinical and economic outcomes.

The advent and widespread adoption of antimicrobial stewardship (AMS) has improved the overall quality of care for patients afflicted with infectious syndromes and has helped to preserve antibiotics for future patients. Among the many tried-and-true AMS intervention strategies, the use of rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) has quickly established itself as one of the most impactful. While robust data exist supporting RDTs for bloodstream infections, considerably less guidance is available for RTI RDTs, especially lower RTIs (LRTIs). Despite this, the potential impact of RTI RDTs on patient outcomes and AMS metrics is substantial given the uncertainty that plagues diagnosis and treatment of RTIs.

The complexity of RTIs and available multiplex RDTs necessitates close collaboration between clinicians and laboratorians to ensure proper implementation, interpretation and communication of test results.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will explain how RTI RDTs can enable quick and definitive pathogen identification to support antimicrobial stewardship efforts and optimize clinical and economic outcomes. Additionally, the speaker will provide guidance and examples of how to evaluate and compare RDTs using institutional data, follow optimal diagnostic stewardship principles and assess the impact of these assays.

Join Eric Wenzler, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP, AAHIVP, Department of Pharmacy Practice, University of Illinois, Chicago College of Pharmacy, USA, for the live webinar on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Impact of Antimicrobial Stewardship Intervention in Conjunction with Rapid Multiplex Respiratory Diagnostics.

