Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Rare Disease Clinical Trials: Beyond Buzzwords, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the barriers and effective strategies to mirroring the patient community make-up in rare disease clinical trials. Attendees will learn about the challenges that rare disease Patient Organisations are tackling to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in their own communities. The featured speakers will discuss the consequences of getting it ‘wrong' in the clinical stage and beyond.

The rarity of each individual rare disease introduces many unique challenges and complexity in clinical research including barriers to achieving representative trial populations and equitable access to trials. Focused effort and dedicated action are essential to create an equitable clinical research environment.

Join the featured speakers for an in-depth, interdisciplinary panel discussion of research leaders and community advocates from BridgeBio, the Duke ALS Clinic, RARE-X and The Sumaira Foundation to learn about: Barriers and effective strategies to mirroring the patient community make-up in rare disease clinical trials; Challenges that rare disease Patient Organisations are tackling to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in their own communities; And consequences of getting it ‘wrong' in the clinical stage and beyond.

Industry expert Laura Iliescu MSc, Director, Patient Advocacy Strategy, ICON will be moderating the panel which includes Dr. Richard Bedlack, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology at Duke and Director of the Duke ALS Clinic; Jocelyn Ashford, Head of Cardiorenal Global Patient Advocacy, BridgeBio; Teneasha Washington, PhD, MPH, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Lead, RARE-X; Louisa Roberts, VP Innovative Partnerships, ICON; Jessica Wessel, Associate Director Therapeutic Expertise, Center for Rare Diseases, ICON; and Sumaira Ahmed, Founder & Executive Director, The Sumaira Foundation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Rare Disease Clinical Trials: Beyond Buzzwords.

