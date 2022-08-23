HASA HIE Changes Name to C3HIE: Connected, Collaborative, Community

New Brand Identify Reflects Approach to Making the Healthcare Community More Connected and Collaborative
SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) August 23, 2022
HASA, a non-profit, community HIE in Texas, announced today that it has changed its name and brand identity to C3HIE to reflect its new vision of helping the healthcare community become more connected and collaborative.
Based around the themes of "Connected, Collaborative and Community," C3HIE's new mission is to bring these three elements to life by delivering the right data at the right time to care teams, regardless of geography or provider type, into their workflows – from one secure, trusted source.
"We are very excited about our new name and brand positioning," said Phil Beckett, CEO of C3HIE. "Our vision is to create healthier and connected communities where the patient always comes first. To achieve this, our goal is to provide care teams with access to health data for making collaborative decisions for ensuring the best possible health outcomes."
In addition to the rebranding, C3HIE now provides HIE solutions in over 128 counties in the state of Texas with 70 hospitals and over 3,000 physicians, as well as with physicians in California, Delaware, and Florida.
C3HIE's heritage started in 2006 when it helped the San Antonio healthcare community with High Utilizers (HU) in the emergency rooms, and it evolved into being a full HIE in 2011. Within a few years, it expanded to Corpus Christi, west Texas, north Texas and the Dallas Fort-Worth areas. C3HIE has now expanded to other states.
"This new brand builds on our legacy and supports our expansion in areas outside of Texas," added Beckett. "We hope to continue this growth and further democratize health data in new and innovative ways."
About C3HIE
C3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region collaboration building the safe and secure infrastructure between healthcare providers' electronic health records (EHRs) making it possible to exchange information across differing platforms. C3HIE offers customized health data sharing and analytics solutions aimed at hospitals, providers, health plans and patients that include real-time alerts, historical and predictive analytics, a longitudinal patient health record and community resource collaboration. http://www.C3HIE.org
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/hasa_hie_changes_name_to_c3hie_connected_collaborative_community/prweb18856219.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.