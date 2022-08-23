HASA HIE Changes Name to C3HIE: Connected, Collaborative, Community

New Brand Identify Reflects Approach to Making the Healthcare Community More Connected and Collaborative

HASA, a non-profit, community HIE in Texas, announced today that it has changed its name and brand identity to C3HIE to reflect its new vision of helping the healthcare community become more connected and collaborative.

Based around the themes of "Connected, Collaborative and Community," C3HIE's new mission is to bring these three elements to life by delivering the right data at the right time to care teams, regardless of geography or provider type, into their workflows – from one secure, trusted source.

"We are very excited about our new name and brand positioning," said Phil Beckett, CEO of C3HIE. "Our vision is to create healthier and connected communities where the patient always comes first. To achieve this, our goal is to provide care teams with access to health data for making collaborative decisions for ensuring the best possible health outcomes."

In addition to the rebranding, C3HIE now provides HIE solutions in over 128 counties in the state of Texas with 70 hospitals and over 3,000 physicians, as well as with physicians in California, Delaware, and Florida.

C3HIE's heritage started in 2006 when it helped the San Antonio healthcare community with High Utilizers (HU) in the emergency rooms, and it evolved into being a full HIE in 2011. Within a few years, it expanded to Corpus Christi, west Texas, north Texas and the Dallas Fort-Worth areas. C3HIE has now expanded to other states.

"This new brand builds on our legacy and supports our expansion in areas outside of Texas," added Beckett. "We hope to continue this growth and further democratize health data in new and innovative ways."

About C3HIE

C3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region collaboration building the safe and secure infrastructure between healthcare providers' electronic health records (EHRs) making it possible to exchange information across differing platforms. C3HIE offers customized health data sharing and analytics solutions aimed at hospitals, providers, health plans and patients that include real-time alerts, historical and predictive analytics, a longitudinal patient health record and community resource collaboration. http://www.C3HIE.org

