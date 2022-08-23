Diane Weinberg Named Among The Best Lawyers in America®

Weinberg selected for inclusion in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for her legal expertise in Litigation – Trust and Estates

Weinberg Elder Law, LLC announced today that Founder Diane Weinberg has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for her legal expertise in Litigation – Trust and Estates. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

"Protecting the rights of vulnerable persons has become my passion," said Weinberg. "Over the years, I have seen how vulnerable seniors and individuals with disability can be to unscrupulous family members and third-parties. I had no idea that I had been nominated for this recognition, which makes this award all the more special. I am proud to be recognized by my peers for my proficiency in this important area of law."

Best Lawyers has published its list of outstanding attorneys for more than three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. A listing in Best Lawyers is significant to both clients and legal professionals because it is conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers and lauds legal expertise, as well as the highest level of ethics and professionalism. Lawyers do not pay a fee to be listed, which makes being included in Best Lawyers a singular honor.

Categorized by geographic region and practice area, attorneys on The Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise. Candidates for inclusion undergo an authentication process to verify their current practice and good standing status.

In addition to being recognized by Best Lawyers, Weinberg is a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent-rated attorney, has an AVVO rating of 10/10 and has been lauded as a Georgia Super Lawyer since 2020.

About Weinberg Elder Law

Weinberg Elder Law, LLC focuses her practice on elder law related litigation, including guardianship and conservatorship litigation. Founder Diane Weinberg, JD, is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, a Veterans Administration Accredited Attorney, a member of the Atlanta Bar Association, Academy of Special Needs Planners, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the Georgia Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Weinberg is the only private practice attorney in Georgia to have earned certification as an ACT (At Risk Adult Certification Training) offered through the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Aging Services. For more information, visit http://www.weinbergelderlaw.com

