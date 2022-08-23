Indoor Air Quality Hurting Hotel Bookings and Online Customer Satisfaction Battles

Indoor air quality concerns have a negative impact on hotel bookings, leading to a new wave of online customer satisfaction battles. Atmofizer, a clean air technology company, says how a disruptive air purification solution might be the answer hoteliers seek.

With regulations around travel lifting, the demand for travel-related, hospitality industry, services is booming. Airlines and hotels are hiring at a rapid pace to keep up. Delta airlines alone added 18,000 employees since the beginning of 2021.(¹) However, as people begin to make travel plans again, there is a newly heightened awareness around the quality and safety of the air they breathe. In a recent survey, 77% of consumers said that proof of a hotel's indoor air quality (IAQ) would impact their decision on where to book. Additionally, 52% of travelers said they would pay more to stay at a location with better IAQ.(²) "COVID-19 has left consumers feeling less secure about sharing air in public spaces," says Whit Pepper, President of clean air technology company Atmofizer. "As the fear of airborne illnesses has heightened, consumers have understandably become much more concerned about potentially contagious strangers and are choosing to go where high air quality standards are maintained. For those organizations putting filtration devices everywhere, adds significant costs and maintenance obligations to continuously replace filters—that's a real issue for industries already dealing with impact the pandemic has had on their profits."

The U.S. Consumer Sentiment on Indoor Air Quality and COVID-19 survey found that 91% of people believe that IAQ is a critical factor in preventing the spread of COVID-19.(³) At the same time, hotels are not meeting the demand for improved air quality. In 2018, only 28% of hotels offered allergy-friendly rooms, and only 11% of hotels offered air purifiers in guest rooms.(⁴)

In a world where customers can quickly leave a negative review through online platforms, this is putting many hotels at risk. The displeasure with how hotels are handling post-pandemic protocols is already showing. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index's Travel Study 2021-2022, satisfaction with hotels fell 2.7% over a year.(⁵)

"It is not only the pandemic that is fueling concerns around air quality and hotel travel practices," says David Lee Jensen, CEO of USA Tech Direct, Atmofizer's main distributor. "At the same time as concerns around safety have grown, so have concerns about the environment, which makes a filterless product a game changer."

Nearly two-thirds of consumers state that they believe sustainability is more important to them now than pre-COVID, and 58% said they intend to make more sustainably-minded choices when traveling.(⁶) This is where LEED-certified hotels can take a huge lead. However, these hotels are under increasing pressure to meet IAQ standards and retain LEED certification.(⁷)

The question then becomes, why are so few hotels implementing the known scientific technology of acoustic waves?

Through the use of effective and cost-efficient devices, such as those equipped with Atmofizer technology, air purification can be achieved at an unprecedented level. Through the air purification technology of Atmofizer, the smallest nanoparticles become larger and easier to capture, which also helps other systems using filters operate more effectively and efficiently, including HEPA filters and common air filters in home and office HVAC systems.

"Businesses (and arguably most consumers too) don't want the cost, hassle, and potential exposure involved with having to change air filters—especially in every room at a large hotel—every month," says Pepper.

"We hear a lot of stories about air filter devices sitting idle in the corner, being shelved altogether, or running but just not changing the expensive filters as frequently (if at all) over the year," Mr. Pepper added. "So, achieving high 95 to 99.9% deactivation of the targeted viruses and bacteria without needing a filter is a good proposition for those customers."

Another benefit customers continue to report is the reduction of odors when using an Atmofizer, including strong smoke odors like cannabis, to stale air smells. Cleaner air apparently smells a lot better too.

Improving IAQ through modern air purification technology can be the one place where hotels consistently win in online consumer satisfaction wars against their competition. At the same time, hotels can do this while keeping their guests' and staff's health and wellness top of mind. The key is to implement the right technology while publicizing the positive effects of modern air purification solutions.

To learn more about how Atmofizer Technologies Inc. can help, visit http://www.Atmofizer.com or contact the distributor, USA Tech Direct.

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer is disrupting the air treatment industry by improving air effectiveness and efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs and improving environmental impact. Atmofizer's products are built around the company's patent-protected and patent-pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration, nanoparticle reduction, and deactivation of airborne viruses and bacteria. Visit http://www.Atmofizer.com.

About USA Tech Direct

USA Tech Direct is a dedicated team of professionals focused on providing new, high-tech, products that help Americans remain safe at work and play. They partner with brands whose products they personally believe will accomplish their mission of getting America back to normal. Formerly USA Rapid Test, they've expanded from COVID testing to helping with preventative products. Visit http://www.USATechDirect.com

Sources:

1. Josephs, Leslie; Levi, Ary; Son, Hugh; Thomas, Lauren. "The confusing job market: Tech and finance brace for the worst, retail is mixed, travel can't hire fast enough." CNBC, August 3, 2022, cnbc.com/2022/08/03/tech-companies-banks-overstaffed-while-airlines-hotels-need-workers.html.

2. "Studies show hotel customers want cleaner indoor air." Hotel Business, August 1, 2022, https://hotelbusiness.com/studies-show-hotel-customers-want-cleaner-indoor-air/.

3. Fox, Jena Tesse. "Study: Indoor air quality can drive hotel bookings." October 22, 2020, hotelmanagement.net/tech/study-indoor-air-quality-can-drive-hotel-bookings.

4. Negron, George. "Indoor Air Quality: What's Next for Hotels?." August 24, 2021, https://hospitalitytech.com/indoor-air-quality-whats-next-hotels.

5. French, Sally. "Why hotel guests are never satisfied these days." July 20, 2022, marketwatch.com/story/why-hotel-guests-are-never-satisfied-these-days-11657903466?mod=travel

6. Mariani, John. "How Sustainability Has Become A Marketing Necessity In Luxury Hotels." July 19, 2022, forbes.com/sites/johnmariani/2022/07/19/how-sustainability-has-become-a-marketing-necessity-in-luxury-hotels/?sh=6d982c97306d

7. "Air Quality Monitoring for LEED Green Building Certification." July 23, 2020, tinyurl.com/5ec429ds

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/indoor_air_quality_hurting_hotel_bookings_and_online_customer_satisfaction_battles/prweb18857736.htm