BrightStar Care® Expands its Corporate Footprint with Eight Unit BrightStar Owned Acquisition

The Leading Home Care Franchise Expands its Company-Owned Operations and Delivers on its Brand Mission to Make Home Care More Attainable

BrightStar Care, the leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 365 locally owned and operated locations nationwide, announced today that it is acquiring eight BrightStar Care locations from its franchisee David Strassburg. The eight agencies are located throughout Alabama and Florida. They will now operate as BrightStar Owned agencies, making it the largest BrightStar Owned acquisition since the brand launched the program in February 2022.

BrightStar Care created BrightStar Owned to expand the brand's corporate-owned footprint and utilize these agencies as testing sites for new technologies and processes to advance its franchised locations. BrightStar Owned agencies will also pilot new payer and reimbursement models and accept Medicare Advantage plans and other key national account referrals as part of its business model. This is particularly important because the health care ecosystem is rapidly changing in a direction where Medicare Advantage and other reimbursement models are becoming widely accepted throughout the home care industry. BrightStar Owned intends to use insights and key learnings from its agencies to benefit BrightStar Care franchisees helping to grow their valuation, diversify their skilled care offerings, and scale operations.

Strassburg will lead operations for all eight BrightStar Owned agencies in Alabama and Florida and lead further expansion in these two states, transitioning from owner to Vice President. Over the years, Strassburg, his leadership team, and care staff have built a strong reputation in the communities they served for their quality care. All eight locations specialize in pediatric care and accept Medicaid referrals. Strassburg's agencies held unique value propositions in the quality of the team and scale of pediatric care that made them prime territories to become BrightStar Owned as the company seeks to add value to franchisees in new revenue models.

"For the last 20 years, BrightStar Care has delivered quality care to seniors and families nationwide. Now through BrightStar Owned we are tactically evolving our model to a format where company-owned locations will provide innovation centers for value-based purchasing arrangements and AI and other technology advancements," said Shelly Sun, Founder & CEO of BrightStar Care. "We designed BrightStar Owned to align with where the industry is heading and to deliver on our brand mission. BrightStar Owned will expand our reach, make home care more attainable, and increase the client populations we can serve across a diverse payer mix. Ultimately, we desire to contribute to the learning and sharing with our franchisees to lead the industry in the transformation to deliver more care in the home with reimbursements tied to the positive outcomes BrightStar Care delivers."

"I am honored to partner with BrightStar Owned to continue growing the eight territories that have become part of my enterprise over the past 7 years. I look forward to collaborating with my team and the talented business minds within BrightStar Owned to rapidly grow our network," said David Strassburg, Vice President of BrightStar Owned AL/FL. "With BrightStar Owned, we have the ability to integrate effectively, learn, document, and take risks without compromising the quality of our care. We will now be able to dream bigger and evolve our operations because we will have far greater resources and expertise to do so."

With the acquisition of Strassburg's locations, there are now 13 BrightStar Owned locations operating throughout the country. BrightStar Care franchisees who desire to convert their agencies into BrightStar Owned locations have the option to sell to corporate at above market valuation and stay on as part of the leadership team. It's an attractive offer for franchisees inching towards retirement and those seeking to scale operations. For more information on BrightStar Care, please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 365 franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical in-home care services to clients in their homes and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care franchise agencies across the country employ over 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female founded and led by CEO Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. More than 95% of BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also been the only national home care franchise to consecutively receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award for the past decade.

