PEARL iZUMi Enables Sustainability to Achieve their Goals with Centric PLM™

A cycling gear and apparel company revamps their processes to further eco-friendliness

Originally founded in 1950 in Japan, PEARL iZUMI is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. The focus of the company is on cycling gear, footwear and sustainable casual apparel. Being in the bike business is good for the planet and PEARL iZUMi has a strong belief in doing business the right way.

Sustainability is encompassed in a three-pronged approach:



90% of products made from sustainable materials in 2022.

Reach net positive carbon neutrality by 2025.

Reduce packaging.

Looking to reduce waste is part of the strategy to achieve their goals. Centric Software's modern and innovative PLM solution is just what PEARL iZUMi was seeking. Detailed tracking of materials and fabrics in PLM have made it possible for the company to get within striking distance of their 90% sustainable product goal this year. Matthew Kent, Materials Developer at PEARL iZUMi says, "Thanks to Centric's ability to separate out materials and details, we can track materials down to a garment level."

With the granularity of the detail attainable in Centric PLM, product developers are now able to determine whether or not a product will meet the eco-friendly goals in the design and development phase. If it doesn't, product developers can tweak the materials until it does.

PEARL iZUMi (http://www.pearlizumi.ca)

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, PEARL iZUMi was founded in Japan in 1950. We innovate so you ride happier, more comfortably, drier, faster, warmer, and safer. Cycling companies have used wind tunnels to optimize equipment in the pursuit of performance for decades, but we are the first cycling company to use one in the pursuit of comfort to explore various weather conditions on riders in an exact and controlled setting. We rely on data to inform our design and materials, pushing the pace of innovation.

Because we believe how we live shapes how future generations ride, we pledge to use our business practices, products and advocacy to reduce our oil consumption and embolden all of us to ride more, do more. The most sustainable clothing is those that last, so we back our garments with a lifetime guarantee and free in-house repair.

