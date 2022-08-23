Videotel Digital Introduces All NEW VP92 4K Industrial-Grade Interactive Digital Signage Media Player

San Diego – Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of sensor-driven, interactive, touch and touch-less peripherals, reliable, affordable, and simple-to-use out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players and directional sound speakers, today introduced an all NEW VP92 4K industrial-grade interactive digital signage media player.

The all-new VP92 4K industrial-grade interactive digital signage media player provides more resolution options including up to 3840 x 2160 in landscape and 2160 x 3840 in a portrait configuration with higher bit-rate playback, which provides a sharper, crisper, and higher quality picture. Now with a new dual HDMI port, the new VP92 can support two screens simultaneously with no splitter.

In addition, the new Videotel Digital VP92 player comes packed with FREE cloud-based options to choose from – either cloud-based StudioPro or the NEW StudioWeb, making the software equally easily accessible from a web browser using web-based technology to connect the player through the cloud with real-time access at no additional charge.

The VP92 4K offers more versatility allowing customers to pause/play, fast forward, and/or rewind video with the remote control. New for resellers and integrators – who can now request customization of the home screen, a service that Videotel Digital provides for a nominal fee.

The new VP92 4K industrial-grade interactive digital signage media player also has the capability of hands-free screen control, which transfers full navigation control of the screen to a smartphone after taking a picture of the QR code on the screen allowing it to become touch-free! And, like all Videotel Digital's digital signage media players, the VP92 is easy to install, works right out of the box, and comes with a two-year warranty.

Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "Our new VP92 media player is more versatile, gives customers new programming options across more screens, and delivers a higher quality video picture than ever before."

To learn more about Videotel Digital's all-new VP92 4K industrial-grade interactive digital signage media player go HERE. Information on Videotel Digital's interactive touch and touch-less peripherals are available HERE. Information on all Videotel Digital's industrial-grade, interactive digital signage media players can be seen HERE.

For more product information go to http://www.videoteldigital.com. You can also email Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at lisa@videoteldigital.com or call her at (619) 670-4412 x27. You can follow Videotel Digital on Twitter twitter.com/Videoteldigital or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VideotelDigital

About Videotel Digital: Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative, sensor-driven, interactive, touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers. Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, aquariums, zoos, corporate facilities, education, government agencies, and others.

