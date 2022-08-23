GETIDA Ranks Number 215 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

FBA Business Leader Gains Prestigious Recognition
GETIDA, a world-class industry leader in online marketplace auditing, has ranked 215 on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It is the first time GETIDA made the list, also scoring 22nd in the software category, and 23rd in the New York metro region. The list represents the country's most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc. Our auditing technology puts a great focus on discovering and resolving logistical and financial discrepancies in a relentless effort to reconcile every single transaction for online sellers. With billions of dollars of transactions managed daily by GETIDA, our technology and solutions keep refining and improving all the time," said Eytan Wiener, CEO GETIDA.
GETIDA takes pride in utilizing best practices to eliminate logistical and financial discrepancies through their unique software and data analytics services. They feel privileged to be able to empower the e-commerce seller community and to allow them to benefit from their expertise.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
According to Inc., companies like GETIDA have demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%.
"At GETIDA, we know that the marketplace needs a systematic, results-oriented solution for sellers everywhere. What we offer is a real-time solution that tracks your Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) reports, finds overlooked FBA discrepancies, provides actionable insights from data analytics, and uses those FBA insights to ensure maximum recovery," said Wiener.
GETIDA has seen a growth rate of 2,525% over the last 3 years.
About GETIDA
GETIDA is a technology company that is empowering the eCommerce industry by helping Amazon sellers recover the maximum Amazon FBA reimbursements that they are eligible to receive. Established in 2015 and an Authorized Provider on the Amazon AppStore, GETIDA utilizes the most advanced technologies to audit and discover FBA discrepancies to ensure the maximum recovery on all types of available FBA claims. Once discrepancies are found, GETIDA also secures a financial recovery for its users by servicing each claim until it gets paid. GETIDA provides its recovery solution by providing full visibility over the recovery process through its user dashboard.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue.
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
