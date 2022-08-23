MailPix Announces Top 2022 Back-to-School Photo Products

MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas, and gifting site, announced the most popular photo products for the back-to-school season.
MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced the most popular photo products for the back-to-school season. Photo items are practical yet personalized ways for students to express themselves. Here are some of MailPix's most popular and innovative products:
Photo Notebooks
Photo notebooks are a colorful way for students to take their favorite photos with them everywhere they go. The 5x7 inch notebook features a laminate front and back cover, with front and back images to be personalized. The spiral-bound notebook has 75 pages of lined paper inside.
Personalized Journals
Budding writers will appreciate the choice of either softcover or hardcover journals to capture their ideas. Both allow the front and back covers to be personalized and have perforated pages for easy tear-out. The hardcover journal features 75 leaves of lined paper, providing 150 pages for writing. The softcover journal has 100 leaves, for 200 pages of writing, as well as rounded corners are rounded to prevent bending.
Custom Photo Plaques
Frameless photo plaques are the new and improved wall art. Add photos and text, choose a color or background to brighten up your desk. Custom plaques are great for brightening up a desk or dorm room. Desktop plaques are smaller versions of popular photo panels and come ready to stand or hang as decorative wall plaques.
Laptop/Tablet Sleeves
Available in five sizes, neoprene sleeves are the perfect way to take your laptop or tablet to class in style. Photos are printed on one side of the case, which keeps the contents secure with a handy zipper.
Photo prints
The MailPix 1HourPhoto app is a convenient way for students to decorate their lockers at school or their desks at home with prints. 1 Hour Photo is the most convenient photo-printing app, offering pick-up at more than 18,000 locations among all four of the largest U.S retailers with photo services - CVS, Walmart, Walgreen's, and Duane Reade stores - for the ultimate in shopping convenience. The app allows users to quickly choose a camera-roll photo and, with a few taps, send their order for pick up. 1 Hour Photo also offers ship-to-home service.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix, his latest startup. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies which were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations' Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
