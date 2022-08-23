Kapitus Announces Increase in Funding Capacity by $95 Million

Now with $360 million in total facilities, fintech expands ability to fund small business growth

Kapitus, one of the largest and most reliable providers of small business financing, today announced the closing of $95 million in additional funding capacity, bringing total debt facilities to $360 million. In July, the company closed a $60 million upsize to its existing securitization and this month expanded its existing warehouse facility to $100 million. This comes on the heels of an additional $40 million upsize of its securitization in February, bringing Kapitus' capacity increase in 2022 to nearly $140 million.

This financing comes as Kapitus ushers in a new phase of growth, having seen the highest funding volume in its 16-year history in 2021. Growth in 2022 continues, with record application and funding volume each month and a global expansion of its operations with the opening of an administrative office in India. This additional funding capacity demonstrates continued investor and bank partner confidence in the Kapitus platform, which helps small businesses grow and prosper though individualized financing solutions.

"Kapitus helped small businesses navigate unprecedented financial difficulty through the pandemic and resulting economic challenges, including the supply chain breakdown, record inflation and labor shortages," said Andrew Reiser, Chief Executive Officer of Kapitus. "Today, we are poised and ready to help businesses through their next chapter, whatever stage of growth they might be in."

Kapitus is committed to helping businesses grow strong through financial support, educational resources, tools and volunteer programs. This includes a variety of financing products to meet the unique needs of each individual business, as well as programs that give back to the small business community, such as its Building Resilient Businesses Initiative which will award $250,000 in grants to small businesses across the U.S.

About Kapitus:

Founded in 2006, Kapitus is one of the most experienced and trusted names in small business financing. As both a direct lender and a marketplace with an expansive network of financing partners offering a variety of products, Kapitus has provided over $4 billion in growth capital to over 50,000 small businesses. Kapitus, either directly or through trusted partners, offers products tailored to the need of every small business including term loans, sales-based financing, SBA loans, equipment leases and revolving lines of credit.

