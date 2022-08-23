iTrip Vacations® Pompano Beach Opens Short-term Rental Property Management Company

Vacation rental management company launches new franchise in Florida

iTrip Vacations® is thrilled to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Florida now benefit from world-class property management and customer service from Pompano Beach to Boca Raton, and surrounding areas. iTrip Vacations Pompano Beach – owned and managed by Brittany and Garren Burton – has launched as the newest iTrip destination.

The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Pompano Beach, Coconut Creek and surrounding areas. The full-service program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning and automatic-response systems.

"We are overjoyed at the opportunity to partner with homeowners to elevate their property management with elite technology and marketing strategies," said Garren Burton, co-owner of iTrip Vacations Pompano Beach. "Our area offers access to all the adventure and excitement of South Florida -- yet off the beaten path. You can make lasting memories while enjoying calming breezes, warm waters and tropical vistas."

The Florida expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.

"iTrip Vacations has enjoyed incredible growth in 2021 and so far in 2022, as we continue to focus on innovation, automation, and industry-leading technology," said Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."

The Pompano Beach area welcomes travelers to enjoy 10 miles of coastline, outdoor adventure, sporting events, live entertainment and world-class shopping. The area is known as the "Heart of the Gold Coast", with great daytrip options such as Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

To learn more about the full-service rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Pompano Beach at 954-363-2376 (Local).

About iTrip Vacations

iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,800 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.

