BluSky Restoration Appoints VP of Human Resources to Support Accelerating Company Growth

New Role Will Ensure BluSky's Culture of Family Continues to Thrive

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced today that it has named Alisa Culverhouse as vice president of human resources.

In her role at BluSky, Culverhouse will lead a strong team of human resource professionals focusing on the employee experience.

"Alisa is the right leader to help us continue to build a diverse, inclusive, and high-performing culture at BluSky," said Jeff Thornsbury, BluSky chief human resources officer. "She understands the unique workforce needs of a rapidly growing organization like ours and how to develop strategies that will drive our business goals."

Culverhouse brings 30 years of experience in human resources and talent management. Most recently, she served in several executive roles at Centura Health over a span of 18 years, where she was responsible for associate relations, engagement, talent management, and development.

"I admire BluSky's strong brand and its culture of being a great place to work," said Culverhouse. "We have a tremendous opportunity on the HR team to continue making BluSky a destination for top talent."

Culverhouse holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Colorado State University and a Master of Science in human resources management and services from Capella University. She is active in the Society for Human Resources Management and holds the Senior Professional in Human Resources® and Society for Human Resource Management-Senior Certified Professional certifications.

About BluSky Restoration

Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the nation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

