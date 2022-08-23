Kopman Periodontics & Dental Implant Solutions Offering No-Scalpel, No-Suture Laser Treatments in Melville, NY

Kopman Periodontics & Dental Implant Solutions, which provides prosthodontic and periodontal treatments, now offers a variety of laser treatments for patients suffering from periodontal disease, and those who have experienced complications from dental implants.

According to Dr. Jeffrey Kopman, Founder of Kopman Periodontics & Dental Implant Solutions, "Lasers have revolutionized how we treat gum disease. Lasers provide incredible precision which allows for specific targeting of diseased gum tissue only, without harming healthy adjacent tissue. At the same time, using the Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure™ (LANAP), we can capitalize on the body's amazing ability to heal itself, by stimulating healthy gum tissues, so that they reattach to the bone. The regrowth of healthy tissue reduces a patient's likelihood of recurring gum disease."

Dr. Kopman, who previously taught as a clinical instructor at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, says that laser technology is helping patients who have experienced complications from dental implants. "Systemic diseases, medications, and aging can all contribute to the development of an infection beneath the gum line," said Dr. Kopman.

Although dental implants are far superior to dentures and bridges for replacing missing teeth, an infection beneath the gum line near the implant can have serious consequences. "When an infection develops beneath the gum line near an implant, it is crucial to treat the infection as quickly and safely as possible. This is to ensure that the infection doesn't cause loss of the jawbone that is supporting the implant," he explained.

To treat an infection near a dental implant, Dr. Kopman uses Laser Assisted Peri-Implantitis Protocol (LAPIP), eliminating the need for an incision, or sutures. "LAPIP, like LANAP, offers precision targeting of infected tissue while stimulating healthy tissue regeneration around the implant," he explained.

The use of laser therapies for periodontal treatments offers myriad benefits when compared to traditional surgical techniques that require incisions and stitches. Patients can expect a faster recovery, less loss of healthy gum tissue, less discomfort, less bleeding, and healthy tissue regeneration.

"I encourage anyone who suffers from chronic gum disease or anyone who develops an infection near a dental implant to consider laser treatment. It truly is the most innovative periodontal treatment available," Dr. Kopman said.

Learn more about Kopman Periodontics & Dental Implant Solutions by visiting the practice's new website: https://www.liperioimplants.com. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Jeffrey Kopman, call 631-351-3444 or request an appointment online.

About Kopman Periodontics & Dental Implant Solutions

Kopman Periodontics & Dental Implant solutions has been a staple in their community since opening in 1971. They specialize in conservative and surgical treatment of gum disease, including cosmetic procedures to aesthetically enhance smiles, as well as dental implants that can replace single or multiple missing teeth. The state-of-the-art office, run by Dr. Jeffrey Kopman, focuses on patient comfort and care. Jeffrey Kopman D.D.S., M.M.SC. earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the State University of New York, Buffalo School of Dental Medicine before earning his Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Periodontology and a Master of Medical Sciences in Oral Biology from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He is currently Clinical Director at the New York Institute of Advanced Dental Studies and Past-President of the Long Island Academy of Periodontology.

Kopman Periodontics & Dental Implant Solutions is located at 999 Walt Whitman Road Suite 303, Melville, NY 11747. Call 631-351-3444 or visit https://www.liperioimplants.com to learn more.

