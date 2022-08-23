Eagles All-Time Rushing Leader, LeSean McCoy Returns Home to Award Scholarship

All-time Philadelphia Eagles great and founder of Shades of Greatness, LeSean McCoy, returned home to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on July 29th to present the Tyrell Harris Memorial Scholarship. Tyrell Harris, a lifelong friend of McCoy, died in a car accident in 2014. McCoy created the scholarship to honor the memory of a man who was generous, hard-working, loving, and dedicated to his community.

All-time Philadelphia Eagles great and founder of Shades of Greatness, LeSean McCoy, returned home to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on July 29th to present the Tyrell Harris Memorial Scholarship. Tyrell and McCoy had been life-long friends who had grown up together playing football and dreaming of someday making it as college athletes. Sadly on the way home from Syracuse University for Christmas break, Tyrell was involved in a fatal car accident. McCoy knew he had to do something to commemorate his dear friend who passed before his time and honor the memory of a man who was generous, hard-working, loving, and dedicated to his community.

Turning tragedy into triumph is one of the main goals of the LeSean McCoy foundation. As a proud alma mater of Bishop McDevitt High School, LeSean knew he wanted to give back to the next generation while honoring his lost friend. To date, the scholar has helped 17 young adults pursue their dream of higher education. This year, the Tyrell Harris Memorial Scholarship inducted 9 young men into the scholarship program. The scholarship program helps young adults financially with tuition, room and board, laptops, books, and other academic expenses. In addition to financial support, Tyrell Harris Memorial Scholarship continues to mentor recipients throughout their college careers, ensuring that no student is left behind.

LeSean spoke to why the work of his foundation is so fulfilling saying, "I get so much enjoyment from speaking about sports. But breaking it down to my foundation and what we do for these kids going to college, it's not just about finances. We offer other services of helping kids find jobs, fill out applications for jobs, finding different grants to help them out. And, being away from school, they need words of encouragement. So, we provide all those services."

To learn more about the incredible work the LeSean McCoy Foundation has been doing over the course of the last decade, visit https://www.leseanmccoy25.com/

About Shades of Greatness:

Since 2010, LeSean McCoy, through his foundation has been advancing programs and partnerships that improve youth and familial outcomes related to educational, financial, and health literacies in underserved communities in Pennsylvania, New York, Kansas City & most recently Tampa.

